I love being married.
I’m sure that sounds hokey coming from someone who’s only been married for eight months and I apologize for the eye roll inducing naivety, but it’s true.
I always wanted to be a husband. When I was younger, nothing filled me with more masculine envy than a guy in a plain gold wedding band, with bonus points if one of his thumbnails was all scratched up from checking how sharp his hooks were. It was the ultimate certification of adulthood, and all any 20-year-old wants is to be looked at as an adult.
I wear my gold band with pride now, and I dote on Erin with sickening regularity to all my friends, or pretty much anyone who will listen. I don’t hear a lot of that from other husbands I’m around though, which always surprises me.
Outdoor circles are plagued by an epidemic of men complaining about their wives. They seem to be almost exclusively painted as the murderers of fun.
“Ya well, Bill and Roy are heading up to Lake of the Woods next month to catch some walleye, but my old lady won’t let me go.”
What a cliché.
I’m absolutely unqualified to give marriage advice based solely on my total amount of time in the club. But I can relay two pieces of it I learned long before I ever got married that have stuck with me ever since.
I’ve always been obsessed with WWII history, and when I was 16 I fell into the very strange hobby of WWII reenacting. Most of the guys I went to events with were quite a bit older than me and almost all of them were married. As it turns out, grown men running around in the woods playing army on the weekends wasn’t seen as a real “priority” by their wives, and attrition rates in the hobby were high for this reason. But those who did have supportive wives were wonderfully passionate about the hobby, and thankful to have a spouse that understood the need to get away once in a while. This topic came up at one of my first events and a longtime reenactor who’s still a good friend of mine today said, “Find a girl who supports your hobbies, and wants absolutely nothing to do with them.”
Erin has zero interest in hunting or fishing, and if you could have less than zero interest in something, that’s how much shed be interested in WWII reenacting. But thanks to my buddy’s advice, we came to an agreement very early on in our relationship that we’d always be supportive of each other’s pastimes, even if we had no interest in taking part in them. I think that’s served our relationship incredibly well the last five years.
There’s another side to that agreement though, which leads me to the next piece of advice I received. This also came from a reenacting friend of mine, who also happens to be a hunting and fishing nut. I’ve always looked up to his ability to manage so many hobbies, have a successful marriage and raise three daughters at the same time. We we’re sitting around at a reenacting event years ago and another unmarried buddy of mine asked him how he was able to pull that off.
“It’s simple. When I’m at home, I do my job,” he said. “I cook, I clean, I do the laundry. I’m never too busy for my kids, I don’t cheat on my wife, I don’t gamble or drink too much — I just do my job.”
It all seams so obvious, but that may be the single most useful piece of advice I’ve ever received. And somehow I think that stuff is lost on a lot of men I know.
Want your wife to be OK with your fishing trip to Lake of the Woods? Cook her dinner two nights a week and have an honest opinion when she asks what you think of that floral dress at Target — Make marriage another one of your hobbies.
I love to cook. I vacuum and dust and make the bed in the morning. I help Erin pick out clothes and I color her hair. Sometimes we’ll put on exfoliating facemasks together and drink wine. I’ve seen BOTH Mamma Mia movies.
I don’t do any of these things for brownie points or because I’m afraid to say no to her. I genuinely love doing all of them. I relish being her husband — I do my job. Because of that, I’m never chastised or scolded when I want to skip town for a weekend to hunt ducks, or fish for steelhead, or run around in the woods playing army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.