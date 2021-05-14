My best friend Cody called me last week to tell me about a mutual friend of ours named Steven.
The two of them had been chatting on the phone earlier that day when Steven told Cody he was spending some time back home in South Dakota because his father had recently passed away. Naturally Cody asked what happened.
Steven’s father and his brother were out turkey hunting near the South Dakota-Minnesota border this April and Steven’s brother accidentally shot and killed his father with a bow.
I didn’t know Steven’s father, nor am I particularly close to Steven. We’ve worked on a few projects together in the past and I like and admire him greatly, but I wouldn’t consider us to be close friends. Even so, the gut-punch you get when you hear about something like that is nauseating. There’s nothing anyone can say that would relay the gravity, sorrow and weight on Steven, his brother and his family. That’s especially true when tragedy arises out of something that’s normally so joy-ous.
Spring is an exhale — we come to life again as the world does around us. The tim-ber stretches its legs after a long winter and we get to sit in the woods and listen to its joints crack and pop. To be able to hunt turkeys during this time is the ultimate in optimistic rejuvenation, which makes Steven’s story that much more heartbreak-ing. For all of its restorative properties, spring turkey is also the most dangerous time of year for hunters.
All hunting holds inherent risk, but the style of turkey hunting makes it especially susceptible to accidents. Hunters in most states are not required to wear blaze or-ange, instead taking great pains to camouflage themselves as well as possible. Tur-keys are regularly hunted in heavy timber where visibility can be an issue, and are targeted by replicating their own calls, most often by a highly camouflaged hunter at ground level. Anyone who’s spent any time in the woods will tell you how easy it is for your eyes to start playing tricks, especially when your brain has prepro-gramed you to see turkeys. All these factors put together result in a higher per-centage of accidental shootings than any other kind of hunting in the United States.
A study published by the Penn State College of Medicine concluded fall turkey hunting in particular as the most dangerous. The study examined 1,345 hunting related shooting incidents in Pennsylvania over the course of 12 years. It found that fall turkey hunters had an accident rating of 7.5 per 100,000 hunters. For comparison, grouse hunting was found to be the least dangerous, at 1.9 accidents per 100,000 hunters. The study found 75 percent of all turkey-hunting accidents occurred when one hunter mistook the calls or movements of another hunter for a turkey. In Wisconsin, there have been 21 turkey hunting shooting incidents in the last 10 years, the vast majority of which have replicated that same scenario. Three of those shootings have been fatal.
For those of us heading into the woods this spring, there are a few tips that can improve our safety. My first rule is there’s always another spot. We’re incredibly blessed to have access to so much public property in Wisconsin, and I practice a strict “if there’s a truck in the parking lot, find some place else” policy, especially so during turkey season.
I also always look for turkey vests that have clip on blaze orange paneling on the back and I wear it all the time. In addition, I toss a blaze orange stocking cap in my pocket and put it on whenever I’m moving from spot to spot, especially if I’m crawl-ing on hands and knee to try and sneak up on a bird.
The last one isn’t really a rule, just an observation. There’s a growing trend of tur-key hunters using highly realistic tom decoys in full strut, sometimes hiding them-selves behind the decoy as they move, to try and close the distance to a live turkey. There was actually a shooting incident in Wisconsin in 2015 when two turkey hunters closed in on each other behind tom decoys, both thinking the other was a live strutting bird. I’m not sure what the logic is behind people doing this, but I would highly recommend you leave the reaping decoys at home unless you’re hunting alone on private property.
The thought of something we love so much turning into such a great tragedy is very hard to comprehend, certainly none of us can understand what Steven and his family are going through right now. All I can say is I hope someday again they can take solace in the timber, and all the peace it has to offer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.