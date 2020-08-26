One of my favorite activities every week is to watch the new movie trailers coming out because it has taken the place of getting to the theater early to watch the coming attractions prior to the movie. It is always interesting to see what are the new movie trends. I will admit, I was sucked into the trailer for The Tax Collector, because of the snappy dialogue and the cool action scenes. It looked like it could be another movie like Goodfellas, or the Godfather.
David, played by Bobby Soto, is a tax collector for a local crime lord. He must figure out how to keep his family safe when a rival crime boss invades his territory and changes the power dynamic.
In order for a gangster movie to work, it needs strong and compelling characters. I don’t think the characters in this movie are bad, they just aren’t as fleshed out and complex as I would like to see them. This shouldn’t have surprised me coming from the pen of David Ayer. If that name sounds familiar, he has written several critically acclaimed movies but also some notorious ones as well, such as the Fast and the Furious, Suicide Watch, and Training Days. Ayer has the capacity to write really neat characters but over the last couple of years he seems to be phoning it in. I was pretty disappointed in how swallow the characters were. The best parts of the characters were on display in the movie trailer. I think the cast did a great job of taking what little they had and tried to make their characters more than the words on the page. Soto and Shia LaBeouf, who plays Creeper, do everything they can to make us try to want to follow their characters but the writing really impairs them.
Speaking of writing Ayer, put these bland characters through a pretty boring plot. It is your stereotypical gangster movie so, if you have ever watched one, you will know all the story beats and Ayer hits them on point without any flair.
Finally, my other biggest complaint about the film is the direction which again Ayer is responsible for since he is the Director. The film can’t decide if it wants to be a gritty gangster film or whether it wants to be more artsy, sort of in the style of Goodfellas. To me, this shift between the two really throws me out of the movie and shows me that Ayer didn’t really have a cohesion vision for what kind of movie he wanted to make.
Overall, I would give this movie a C- (An Average Movie). From the trailers I have been watching online, I was expecting a little more of the action scenes. They are okay, but they seem a little too far between and pretty pedestrian. I could forgive that if the characters really stood out to me and got me lost in how they were living their lives. Unfortunately, David Ayer, the writer and director, really seems to falter in this department. In some sense I am not totally surprised at this because he was the writer for one of the most panned super hero movies of all time Suicide Squad. In Suicide Squad as well as The Tax Collector, on the surface there are a lot of interesting characters, they just don’t do anything and we don’t get to delve into more of what makes them tick. The other thing that I found confusing about this movie was that direction of the movie. At one point in the movie it was really trying to be a gritty gangster movie and in the next it was trying to be a high brow art house movie. Ayer is not a beginning filmmaker so this shouldn’t be something he is having problems this late in his career. I would rather pay taxes than to recommend you go see the Tax Collector.
The Tax Collector is unrated. I would definitely rate it R for language, violence, nudity, substance use, gore, and intense images. The film was directed and written by David Ayer. The Tax Collector stars Bobby Soto, Cinthya Carmona, and Shia LaBeouf.
