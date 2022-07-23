Carrie Classon

The package arrived last week and, I have to admit, I was surprised. 

I knew what was in it, of course. It was a painting that my friends Angel, Nora and I co-own. I had it for one year 11 years ago. Then I brought it to Paris, where Angel was living. But Angel had no time to hang the painting. She had just moved to a new condo and was diagnosed with cancer. And so it remained rolled up under her bed for two years. That’s when Nora decided her turn had come—and she was right. Before Angel died, Nora brought the painting to her family home in Vienna and hung it in her mother’s bedroom. 

