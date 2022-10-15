Carrie Classon

This past week we attended the memorial for my husband Peter’s oldest sister, Shelley.

Shelley went through a long battle with cancer, and Peter lost his second sister in two years. The pandemic had just started, her husband had just died, and Shelley moved 900 miles across the country to live near her kids. Then, almost immediately, she discovered she was gravely ill. She moved in with her son, Joel, and daughter-in-law, Dani, and never left. 

