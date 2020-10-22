During my prime teenage years there was only one thing to do if you wanted to truly express to someone how much they meant to you. It wasn’t enough to simply let someone parade around in your Letterman jacket. Giving another your class ring did show a sign of commitment, but it really wasn’t that grand of a gesture. If you wanted to entirely express your dedication and affection and make yourself “one” with the other person there was only a single act to prove your devotion… making a mix tape.
While rummaging through stuff at home I came across one of these old gems. It was heart wrenching. Here I sat with emotional gold in my hands and no way to cash it in. I did not have a way to play this mix tape, but if I had I could have been transported back in time drowning in a teenage love stricken haze.
Making a tape for someone was a pretty big deal. There was no better way to let another know that the last three weeks of dating were the happiest time of your entire life. For someone to take the time to record 90 minutes of pure bliss must certainly mean that you were destine to be together forever? Every person’s tape was obviously tailored to their own unique teenage affair and what the popular music happened to be at the time, but for the most part there was a pattern to follow.
The most obvious song to be featured is what each couple calls “our song”. If you were bit by the love bug in the 1970’s it might be Bread’s “Baby-I’m a want you”; in the eighties the duet of Lionel Richie and Diana Ross singing “Endless Love” or in the nineties “I swear” sung either by John Michael Montgomery or All-4-One. A good tape also has goofy upbeat love songs along the lines of “I only want to be with you” by Hootie and the Blowfish. A great jam would also have a song that seemed slightly inappropriate to parental ears, maybe something like Def Leppard’s “Pour some sugar on me.” If you were lucky enough to be a girl who had her name featured in a tune, clearly it would be on the tape. I always envied the girls named Amanda and Sara for this reason. Your happy heart would play the music over and over only stopping to grab a pencil to wind up the half eaten cassette engulfed by your boom box.
There is a flipside to this love stricken coin as mix tapes were also made when a break-up took place. It probably didn’t lessen the pain for either party to hear Nazareth belt out “Love hurts”, Phil Collins croon to “Against all odds”, or Boyz II Men harmonize on “End of the Road”. Instead of repeating the music to be on an infatuation high, you were drowning your sorrows to the sounds of pop stars that obviously felt your pain.
This was especially true the fall of my sophomore year at U.W. River Falls. The cement walls of the dormitory were not thick enough the stop the sounds. My poor neighbors had to hear R.E.O. Speedwagon and Chicago many times over. They finally came to me equipped with pizza and a list of eligible campus bachelors pleading for the sounds to stop. This sappy song period would later become a joke to my college pals as for Christmas that year I made them all their own copies of the mix tape with my voice dubbed over original performers. The tape was entitled “April sings the hits” and it insured that they would never forget the sound of my sad (in more than one way) voice.
Eventually you always got over the broken heart. I am now glad there was never a song featuring my name to torment an old teen love in later years. I don’t want to give away any of my husband’s secrets but to this day he cannot stand a certain song by Barry Manilow whose title rhymes with the word dandy…
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@theameryfreepress.com, write me at P.O. Box 224, Amery, WI. 54001 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.