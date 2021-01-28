It has been said the more you praise and celebrate in life, the more there is in life to celebrate. I agree with this sentiment and feel that when you have wonderful things to celebrate, well gosh darnit-celebrate them good!
This is exactly what my family did last Sunday when we surprised my grandfather with an 85th birthday brunch. My sister picked him up and made an excuse to come to my home, where our immediate family was waiting with well wishes for our family patriarch.
The day started with a rather large “SURPRISE!” banner needing to be hung from my home’s second story window. I held my daughter by the legs as she stretched out the window to attach the banner. The biggest surprise of the day was that no one was injured in the process. I know what your thinking; that first this crazy lady tried to shove their Christmas tree out that window and now she dangled their precious first born from the very same spot. My husband has had enough of my antics too, and is threatening to board-up the area.
Youth is a gift of nature, but age is a work of art and my 85-year-old grandfather is a prime example of why your everyday Average Joes (or in this case an average Bob) are the true masterpieces of life.
To most he is Bob, to some he is Robert H. Siegert, during playful arguments with my late grandmother he was an array of words that cannot be printed in the paper, but to me, he is Grandad.
The fact that we have a close-knit clan is largely in thanks to my Grandad who was instilled family values by his German parents, which he has passed to the rest of us.
He is a veteran of the United States Air Force, an endeavor that led to him meeting a feisty little lady who was part of the British Army. This life-changing event was the start of our family, as we know it.
Grandad is a hard worker who in early days logged in hours at Hansen’s grocery in downtown Amery, owned a milk truck and worked at Amery’s card company before putting in decades at Land O’ Lakes.
Some of my favorite memories as a child include watching the banter between him and his friends when they would play cards on the weekends or throw horseshoes.
The best banter took place when we would travel over to Clayton to the home of Bob and Bonnie Johnson where Grandad would challenge the other Bob to pocket-billiards on the Johnson’s basement table. Over a few Old Milwaukees, they would tell jokes and razz each other for hours. That old pool table now sits in my downstairs and is very sentimental to me. Thank goodness though, that old thing can’t talk and give away the secrets of the Bobs and their other cohorts who gathered around it for so many years.
Grandad continues to have almost daily banter with his pals at coffee clutch. They sip their java while ribbing each other over a variety of topics. I suppose sometimes they give him heck over the things I write about in my column and it is a pretty safe bet that he gives them heck right back.
My grandparents loved spending time with their circle of friends, square dancing in early years and later on camping, canoeing and traveling.
Travel was a big part of my grandparent’s lives. My Grandmother always said she had wondering feet and my Grandad was usually up for one of her adventures. They especially enjoyed it when their friends, children and grandchildren were also a part of their journeys.
Over the years Grandad shared his life experiences with his four children, five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He has been their biggest supporter in rocky times and joyous times alike.
Like I said earlier your everyday average good guys are a real gift in life. The guys who lead by example, the guys who show gratitude, the guys who know there is a time to work hard and a time to relax, the guys who are a good friend to others, the guys who are really good dads and even better grandfathers-guys like Grandad.
Grandad you have been a gift to me, so this column is my 85th birthday gift to you. It may look like I am a cheapskate, but you haven’t you always did told us to be careful with our money…
