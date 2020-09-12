When I first moved into my neighborhood on the east side of Baldwin it was really quiet. Well, the numerous children (a fair number of which share my last name) were loud and boisterous as to be expected, but there was absolutely no construction traffic or noise.
Then, three years ago, someone flipped the construction switch to “on” and houses have been growing like mushrooms ever since. Every morning since, trucks have brought workers and materials to the neighborhood and Baldwin has grown a little larger each day.
Having a front row seat for the construction of over 40 houses has given me a measure of familiarity with the process. First, the excavators come and dig out the hole for the foundation. Plumbers come next to connect the sewer and water lines. Then the concrete pumping trucks arrive to pour the footing of the foundation. After a few days they return to finish the foundation.
A lot of time and work goes into the foundation even though it is mostly buried at the end of the project. I’ve owned enough homes now to understand why. The first home that I owned was built in Fargo, ND, in 1916, and its foundation (poured concrete) had countless cracks, was disturbingly crumbly and was braced by a lot of steel I-beams. I was told that a previous owner had them installed to keep the foundation from bowing in any further. Fortunately during my tenure of ownership it didn’t bow in any further than the 4-6 inches it already had!
My second home was built in Grand Forks, ND, in 1904, and the foundation was clay-fired bricks. There was a brickworks in Grand Forks at that time and so I suspect it was an inexpensive material for them to use. When I first looked at it in 2008 I was very impressed with its condition at 104 years-old. The builder had designed it with pilasters to brace the foundation against the expansion of the heavy clay soil outside. So after 100+ years there were hardly any cracks in the joints and the foundation was still plumb.
Much like a house is built on a foundation, our lives are built on the foundation of our beliefs. Some of those beliefs are sturdy truths, but others are crumbly falsehoods. Jesus once said, “Everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock.”
Storms in this life are inevitable but they need not destroy us. If we invest the time it takes to learn and apply the words of Jesus, we will find that our lives are built on a sturdy foundation and can withstand the storms.
