The best of both worlds

I consider myself an expert daydreamer.
My skills in many, more practical pursuits are significantly lacking, but I can sit at my desk and stare out the window for a half an hour with the best of them.
I mention my odd affection for idol thought because for much of my life I’ve been daydreaming about two things — being a writer and living in the north.
I grew up in a small town of about 800 people in eastern Nebraska, about 20 miles north of Omaha. It was a wonderful place to grow up and I now miss it dearly. But as all daydreamers do, I spent a great portion of my childhood pretending to be somewhere else.
Oftentimes that somewhere was northern Minnesota or Wisconsin. I read obsessively and authors like Gary Paulsen and Gordon MacQuarrie, whom I still regard as the best outdoor writer of all time, gave me such a grand view of the north. Their stories of hunting, fishing and canoeing brightened the backdrop of my youth and fostered a severe addiction to the outdoors, which I’ve so far been unable to kick.
They and others like Jack London, Hunter Thompson and Sebastian Junger also made me want to be a writer (not that I could ever live up to any of those names, but I knew I wanted to give it a shot).
In the time since I’ve both lived in the north and been a journalist, but never at the same time. I first moved to the Twin Cities in the fall of 2015, but returned to Nebraska later on to take a job as a reporter at my hometown paper. I then moved back to the cities in 2018 and had been working in communications for a small online retail business until I began with Sentinel Publications.
I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t difficult to leave the comfort of my previous job to wade back into the chaotic world of newspapers. But the chance to live in a place I’d dreamt of since I was very young and be able to work in journalism at the same time was impossible to pass up.
I now live in an old farmhouse northeast of River Falls with my wonderful fiancé Erin and our two dogs, a lazy English setter named Loxley and a decidedly not lazy black lab named Brule. I spend my summer days chasing fish with a fly rod and my fall chasing ducks, grouse and pheasant with the dogs. The wonderful country I read so much about when I was a boy has not disappointed me as an adult. I’m truly grateful to live and work in such a fine place.
I love stories. Not just those in dusty books and fancy magazines, but the kind old timers around town tell on porch stoops and in café booths. I love all stories, good and bad, short and long. I want to hear yours, and hopefully help you tell them.
So if any of you have a tale to tell or even just a new joke to test out, feel free to stop in and say hello. But if you can’t find me in the office on a cool summer afternoon, I may just be down by the Rush with a fly rod in my hand, chasing trout and daydreaming about having the best of both worlds.
