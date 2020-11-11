Eighty years ago today duck hunters from Minnesota and Wisconsin flocked to the Mississippi River for what looked like a promising afternoon hunt. Most folks had the day off to commemorate Armistice Day, which celebrated the end of WWI.
By many accounts it was the best day of hunting anyone had ever seen. Ducks by the thousands poured into the backwaters and sloughs of the Mississippi. The fall had been unusually warm, and Armistice Day began in similar fashion. Temperatures were in the mid 50s that morning. But the birds that flocked to the river were riding the front edge of a storm that would flip the weather on its head and bring a blizzard of epic proportions to the upper Midwest.
The Armistice Day Blizzard hit in the early afternoon of November 11, 1940. Temperatures dropped rapidly as a midmorning rain became sleet and then snow. High winds followed, creating impassible waves and leaving hundreds of hunters stranded on the small islands that dot the river. As winds topped 40 miles per hour and visibility dropped to zero, priorities shifted completely from mallard limits to survival. Hunters sought shelter in overturned boats rendered useless against gale force winds and five-foot waves. The day had started out so warm that many were dangerously underdressed. Even if they were bundled up, they had no gortex or primaloft, no insulated chest waders. And they sure as hell didn’t have any chemical hand warmers or buddy heaters. Almost to a man, they wore wool underclothes for warmth and un-insulated canvas coats on top. Hip boots were the footwear of choice.
Wooden decoys became kindling as they tried to stay warm. As evening wore on into night, temperatures continued to free-fall. At four a.m. the next morning, the temperature in Minneapolis was five above zero. The wind chill in some places reached 55 below.
When the storm abated on November 12, 49 people in Minnesota were dead — half of those were duck hunters. The Star-Tribune noted several of the deaths in their morning edition on the 12th.
“Herbert Junneman, 38, a barber of Wabasha, Minn., drowned in the Mississippi while he was hunting with several companions. The boat was capsized by the storm. He clung to the side of the overturned craft for awhile, but became numb and exhausted and slipped into the icy water when rescuers were stalled in attempts to reach him.
The bodies of Theodore Geiger, 30, and Detra, 34, both of Eau Claire, Wis., were washed up on the shore of the Mississippi river seven miles north of Alma, Wis., last night, victims of the violent snow and windstorm. The men apparently had been hunting ducks in the vicinity.”
St. Croix and Polk counties seemed to have mostly escaped the worst of the storm. The November 15 edition of the Baldwin Bulletin reported only four inches of snow in the area. Collegeville Minnesota, just west of St. Cloud, reported the highest snowfall total, with 27 inches. High winds did however hit the Baldwin area leaving motorists stranded overnight. Fatalities in the area were limited to livestock, as the same edition of the Bulletin reported a farm near Erin Prairie lost over 1,000 turkeys to the storm.
The blizzard killed another four people in Michigan, and 13 people apiece in Wisconsin and Illinois. It sank three freighters on Lake Michigan, killing another 66. In total, nearly 150 people died across the Great Plains and upper Midwest.
“Local stories about the storm continue to come in and we can be thankful they all have happy endings,” the Bulletin reported. “As so many of them throughout the country did not.”
