Greetings from the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District! The summer of 2021 is off to a great start and much more enjoyable than 2020. I hope you are having a wonderful summer and finding time to relax with family and friends.
Just a couple of weeks ago, I had the privilege of awarding the Baldwin-Woodville High School softball team the second place trophy at the state tournament. Congratulations to the team, coaches, and fans on an incredible season!
As we reflect on the past school year, it was definitely challenging for all of us to navigate but ultimately, I believe we did the best we could for our students. Students were in school and safe. Thank you again to our staff for your willingness to do whatever it takes for children. As part of our efforts to learn from this past school year, we surveyed staff. Staff were very understandably uncomfortable to start the school year, but it was nice to see that they felt more and more comfortable as the school year went on and we were experiencing very little spread at school. 80% of staff also reflected that they feel respected and supported in their school/building and 78% feel the climate in their school/building is safe and positive for all members of the learning community. While we know that everything is not perfect, this was very positive information to see after an interesting year.
There has also been a lot of progress on the athletic complex and pool project. The projects are still on budget and on schedule with everything being turned over to the school district by Sept. 1, 2021. Both turf fields have been completed and the blacktop for the new track has been installed. The actual track surface will be installed next week. The pool house building is moving forward with the finishing work being installed, such as lights, countertops and flooring. The pool itself will be the last project completed but everything is going well. Please check out the Baldwin-Woodville School District website to see updates. The athletic complex and pool upgrades can be found on the Board of Education page. I have also included a link below. We are planning a grand opening and tours once the projects are complete.
As our planning turns toward the 2021-2022 school year, we are anticipating a return to a normal school year, with activities, field trips and masks being optional. We will continue to meet with public health and monitor the situation but as of right now, we are not anticipating any special accommodations.
As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please feel free to share them with me. Make it a great summer!
