The 2022-2023 school year is well on the way.  I cannot believe it is already time for parent-teacher conferences.  It has been a smooth start to the school year, especially considering the last couple.  Staff and students seem to be excited about being back at school under normal conditions.  As you know, we started early and adjusted times at both Greenfield and Viking.  So far, those seem to be a good thing.

The Stadium Project is almost complete.  We are just finishing up the storage that is going in under the bleachers.  The Dome went back up a few weeks ago, after completing our first summer with the new pool.  Overall, the pool was a big success.  Many families really enjoyed their time at the pool this summer.  Our lifeguard staff have been amazing.  They have done a great job keeping everyone safe, running swimming lessons, training new guards, and new this fall, water aerobics.  Therefore, I want to offer up a big thank you for all their hard work.    

