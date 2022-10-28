The 2022-2023 school year is well on the way. I cannot believe it is already time for parent-teacher conferences. It has been a smooth start to the school year, especially considering the last couple. Staff and students seem to be excited about being back at school under normal conditions. As you know, we started early and adjusted times at both Greenfield and Viking. So far, those seem to be a good thing.
The Stadium Project is almost complete. We are just finishing up the storage that is going in under the bleachers. The Dome went back up a few weeks ago, after completing our first summer with the new pool. Overall, the pool was a big success. Many families really enjoyed their time at the pool this summer. Our lifeguard staff have been amazing. They have done a great job keeping everyone safe, running swimming lessons, training new guards, and new this fall, water aerobics. Therefore, I want to offer up a big thank you for all their hard work.
Each October, we finalize the school budget. This may seem weird because we are already two months into the school year. However, we do not get our final numbers from the state until October 15. A big part of this year’s budget is ESSER funds. ESSER stands for Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. These are the funds that school districts received from the federal government due to the pandemic. The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District will receive approximately $1.8 million dollars between ESSER II and III, and EBIS grants. The EBIS grants, as well as some of the ESSER funds have requirements on how we can spend the money, such as approved methods to address learning loss. So far, we have purchased a bus and chromebooks otherwise the ESSER funds are being used for staff. For example, to address the learning loss and to meet the requirements of EBIS, we have moved 3 teachers into the role of interventionists to reduce class sizes for all kids in reading.
We are also using the ESSER funds to address cost increases. If you recall, the state legislature approved a biennial budget that had no increases for education. They want us to use the ESSER funds and that is what we are doing. We had about a 4% increase for certified staff salaries and around 7% increase for support staff salaries, amounting to around $500,000 and a 7% increase in insurance costs amounting to around $200,000. The problem with using the ESSER funds for wages and insurance is that these are ongoing expenses and ESSER funds are one-time funds. Therefore, we are going to have a hole to fill when the ESSER funds run out. That is why the state budget is especially important this year. If there are no additional dollars for education, we will be forced to cut salaries and staff or go to a referendum to increase taxes. Hopefully, there will be additional dollars for education, especially considering there is a surplus of about $5 billion dollars for the state budget. I would be happy to discuss any of these areas further or other areas of concern with anyone that may be interested.
Enjoy the fall and go Blackhawks! The fall sports and band are having another great year, so come on out to support your Blackhawks. The playoffs are starting!
