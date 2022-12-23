Hard to believe we are already in the holiday season with the first semester ending soon. So far, it has been a great year. Kids and staff are working hard. The fall season was awesome and capped off a couple of weeks ago with a great high school play. Now the winter season is in full swing. I have two updates to share with you. The first update is about the state report card and our academic performance. The second update is about the winter weather and school closings.
At the November school board meeting, the administration team shared how Baldwin-Woodville students are doing academically. Even with the pandemic, our students and staff are doing a great job. The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District exceeds expectations on the state report card. The high school, which also exceeded expectations, had the second highest ACT score and report card score out of 69 high schools in our area, CESA 10 and 11.
Based on the academic and athletic results, I believe the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District provides a great value to the community and here is why. When you compare the amount of money the Baldwin-Woodville Area School District spends per student to the rest of the Middle Border Conference, the BW School District is very efficient with the dollars we receive from state and local taxes.
I know that school funding can be confusing but here is a short explanation. The Revenue Limit is the amount of money school districts can raise through state and local taxes per member (basically each student). The Revenue Limit per district was set years ago and can only be adjusted through legislative action or a referendum. The reason the revenue per student is higher is due to additional funding, usually because of a referendum to approve a revenue limit override. Amery, Prescott, Somerset, Osceola, and Ellsworth have all passed revenue limit overrides in recent years and St. Croix Central just passed a revenue limit override so their revenue will be going up.
In summary, the Middle Border Conference does well academically and athletically when compared to the rest of the state. When I compare Baldwin-Woodville to the rest of the MBC, we do well and with less revenue. I also want to note that our facilities and buses have not been neglected. They are in great shape with a beautiful stadium complex. I am happy to discuss school funding in more detail with anyone that is interested.
Now that winter is here, I would like to share a little bit about the school closing process. Making the decision to close school is difficult and challenging with many factors incorporated into that decision. Safety of students is of course the priority in making such a decision. There are many factors that enter the decision to close school: temperature, winds, fog, snow fall, drifting snow, and whether temperatures and/or snowfall are expected to increase or decrease during the school day. The decision to close school is not taken lightly as it impacts student learning, parent schedules, child supervision, as well as staff. In general, being in school is a priority.
During cold temperature situations the rough guidelines for closing school will be approximately20 to 30 degrees below actual temperature and 30 to 40 degrees below sustained wind chills. Again, when temperatures are near these ranges, closing school will be considered with all other weather factors integrated into that decision as well. Keep in mind that discrepancies in forecasts and posted temperatures, as well as other weather-related factors, make it difficult to have a hard and fast rule.
For some parents, families, and situations the safest option is for their child to be in school while other families may decide that it is safest for their child to remain home. Parents have the discretion to keep their child home on days that they deem the weather unsafe for their child to attend school even if school is in session.
As the decision to close school is so impactful to so many families, it is important the decision be made with the most current information available. Forecasts, while done with the best information available, can change quickly and may not always provide a true picture of what will happen. To that point, in most cases the decision to close school will be made the morning of the closing. We will do our best to make the decision and post on Twin Cities news channels by 5:30 am with an email and voice message scheduled for 5:45 am. You may also call the School Closing Hotline at 715-684-2200. As a reminder, if we have a two hour late start, we will not have morning classes for 4-year-old kindergarten and early childhood.
