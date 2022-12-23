TBB-05-Opinion.indd
admin

Hard to believe we are already in the holiday season with the first semester ending soon.  So far, it has been a great year.  Kids and staff are working hard.  The fall season was awesome and capped off a couple of weeks ago with a great high school play.  Now the winter season is in full swing.  I have two updates to share with you.  The first update is about the state report card and our academic performance.  The second update is about the winter weather and school closings.   

At the November school board meeting, the administration team shared how Baldwin-Woodville students are doing academically.  Even with the pandemic, our students and staff are doing a great job.  The Baldwin-Woodville Area School District exceeds expectations on the state report card.  The high school, which also exceeded expectations, had the second highest ACT score and report card score out of 69 high schools in our area, CESA 10 and 11.

