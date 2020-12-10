I hope that everyone made it through Thanksgiving with full hearts and stuffed bellies. Now that Thankful Thursday has passed by we are in full swing of celebrating the holiday festivities.
Everyone has their own traditions that they practice throughout the upcoming weeks of the joyous season. One particular tradition that has grown in popularity in recent years is “Elf on the Shelf.” For those of you unfamiliar with this, the company’s website describes Elf on the Shelf as, “A fun-filled Christmas tradition that has captured the hearts of children everywhere. The magical Scout Elves help Santa manage his naughty and nice lists by taking note of a family’s Christmas adventures, and reporting back to Santa at the North Pole nightly. Each morning, the Elf returns to its family and perches in a new spot, waiting for someone to spot them. Children love to wake up and race around the house looking for their Elf each morning.”
This sounds like a great idea. A parent spends a few bucks on an elf that will constantly keep an eye on their children and report behaviors back to Santa Claus. Every morning the kids will find the elf in a different area of the home.
Last week while eating dinner our daughter Reagan pointed out that, “We still do not have an Elf on the Shelf in our household.” I hate for my poor deprived kids to want for anything, but little Reagan shouldn’t hold her breath waiting for the elf, and I do have my reasons.
The idea of children waking up to a fun little elf in cute situations is great for super creative parents. I see an array of elf situations posted every morning on Facebook in the month of December. I have seen the little guy napping in Kleenex boxes and shoveling piles of powered sugar “snow” on countertops.
The problem is that the mom writing this column frequently forgets to call the Tooth Fairy and has missed her fair share of signing school “assignment notebooks,” so it is highly doubtful that I would remember to help the elf move into nightly toy comedy sketches.
Some readers may be thinking, “Just buy your dear sweet children the elf and leave him sitting perched upon a shelf, there is no need to move him.” That is a true I guess, and actually I could put a little shovel in Elfie’s hand, not for powdered sugar snow, but for the dust that he would sit snuggled into.
The other issue I have is that my husband and I are already outnumbered in our household. There are four beautiful children that tend to gang up on us. Those four are just the front line of the little army. Standing behind them are the Grandma and Grandpas whispering in their ears that, “Mom and Dad’s rules do not apply at Grandparent houses.” These are Grandparents who also like to share with the children that, “Mom/Dad did stupid things when they were teenagers and they didn’t always listen to their parents either, so do not let them be so hard on you.” We never stand a chance against these troops and I have a feeling that if we brought this pesky little elf into our home, he would side with them.
With my luck, I would wake up in the morning and there would sit Elfie on the dining room table holding a sign that says, “Your Mom ate Dad’s piece of pie and blamed it on the kids.”
So unfortunately this holiday tradition will not work well in our household and I must come up with another. Maybe I can take a sip of wine for every Amazon commercial, just a sip…
I enjoy sharing my thoughts with you, and look forward to readers sharing their thoughts in return.
Feel free to email me at editor@baldwin-bulletin.com, write me at P.O. Box 76, Baldwin WI. 54002 or I can be reached by phone at 715-268-8101.
