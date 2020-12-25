Whenever I hunt grouse I think of Peter Pan chasing his shadow.
I always wind up wandering around like an idiot chasing his tail, waiting for the inevitable flush, flurry of wings and wild haymaker of shot tearing through the aspens.
In my defense, I’m a grouse newbie, as is Loxley. I can still count the number of times I’ve hunted them and am admittedly more comfortable stomping the hedgerows and cattail marshes frequented by the grouse’s better looking but much dumber cousin, the ringneck pheasant. If upland birds populated college campuses across the country, ruffed grouse would be literature professors and rooster pheasants would be the Delta Chi pledges that puke on the English department’s steps on Saturday night.
The grouse’s class is both off putting and intriguing. Every time I raise my shotgun in a grouse covert I feel like I should lift the pinky finger of my shooting hand and finish my next sentence with the word “governor” or “old sport.” Yet the tenacity of the bird and the country they inhabit keep me coming back. And anyway, this story isn’t really about grouse, so on with it already.
Dan and I drove up to some state forest ground north of his house last Sunday to try our hand at some late season birds. Danny hates grouse hunting with a passion and I could never have normally talked him into going. But he, like I, was suffering from post-duck-season-depression-disorder and was desperately looking for some way to be outside with a shotgun in his hand.
We walked a northbound logging road listening to the Nebraska football game on the radio, stopping intermittently to hit some coverts I had marked on my map from an early season hunt. The coverts produced nothing, and after about two hours we decided we’d had enough exercise and turned back for the truck. Not long after, Lox perked up and tore into some really young growth on the left side of the trail. A few seconds later I heard a flush, and a grouse exploded out of the trees and headed right for me. My first shot missed badly and he banked hard to his right. I pulled the second trigger and watched him scream back into the woods on a downhill slope, seemingly unscathed. A half dozen feathers floated to the ground, mocking me in their descent.
I’m never shocked when I missed as it happens so often, but the feathers produced enough evidence of a hit for Dan and I to give chase.
We headed down the face of the hill and came to a wide-open marsh pocked with some low lying alders and an old beaver dam. A sort of misty fog had moved in, further dampening the already overcast afternoon. Dan and I split up to try and find the bird, with no results. I hopped across the crick, moved past some small thickets and started to follow a thin but well used game trail. The path quickly turned into a maze of trails and beds, punctuated by scraps of bones and good-sized droppings filled with large amounts of hair. I realized right away from an article I’d read last summer that we we’d stumbled upon an abandoned wolf rendezvous site.
Wolves move to rendezvous sites in mid summer, after their pups are old enough to leave the den. They remain there until early/mid fall when they transition to their more nomadic winter routine (see, I remembered the article). They’re often times found in low lying, marshy ground, and are characterized by large networks of trails and beds near a water source, sometimes in the vicinity of old beaver ponds — this place was the dictionary definition.
I was enthralled. I’d seen a wolf up close once before on a dirt road just south of Ely, but this was the first undeniable sign I’d come across while hunting, and it seemed even more special than my windshield sighting.
I was overwhelmed by the ambient presence of mystery and felt as if I was treading on sacred ground. Dan and I spent the next half hour exploring the area. We looked for more sign and collected a few gnawed on bones, then sat in silence, taking in the eerie weight of our find.
In places like these, my breath feels heavy in the back of my throat and I’m suddenly aware of all the sights and sounds around me that’re normally drowned out by everyday thoughts. I’ve been reading a book about Sitting Bull lately, and he’s described in it as having had an “unusual relationship with the Great Mystery that the Lakota called Waken Tanka.”
That phrase “Great Mystery” has stuck with me and I thought of it in this moment.
I hunt because I can, and because I’m human. I hunt because it pulls back the veil of time and lets me step into the world as our species existed for thousands of years. When I enter this arena, I cease to be a passive observer intruding upon a landscape I don’t belong to, and become an active participant in the natural world. In these moments, the Great Mystery deepens and I feel as if I understand more about myself than I ever will again.
That’s the dream we’re all chasing, and it’s why the sound of a misty breeze blowing through a stand of alders will always mean infinitely more to me than the sound of tires on pavement or the chaotic clatter of a busy restaurant.
I’m not some outdated martyr bellowing about how the country is better than the city. I’ve just realized that deep down we long for the serene mystery of our past, and the quiet places that remind us of who we once were.
C.L. Sill can be reached at thewingbeat@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.