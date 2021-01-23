Pierce County
Century and Sesquicentennial farmers wanted
Has your family farm or home had continuous family ownership for 100 years or more? You could be eligible to be recognized as a Century Farm/Home or Sesquicentennial Farm/Home at this year’s Pierce County Fair and Wisconsin State Fair if it has.
The farm or home (in whole or part) must have been in continuous family ownership. Title of the Century or Sesquicentennial property today must reside in a blood relative of the original owner, or a legally adopted child of a descendant. Continuous residence in the state or on the property is not required, but the title to the property must be continuous. An abstract of title is the best evidence of continuous family ownership.
Farms or homes with 100 or 150 years of continuous ownership through the year 2021 will be recognized at a special breakfast program during the Wisconsin State Fair set for Tuesday, August10th and then again at the Pierce County Fair on Sunday, August 15th. The Pierce County Fair has recognized many Pierce County Century and Sesquicentennial Farmers in the past.
An application for the Century or Sesquicentennial Farm or Home recognition can be obtained by contacting Ann Webb, Pierce County Fair Manager at 715-273-6874, awebb@co.pierce.wi.us or by visiting our website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php. Don’t wait; the application deadline is March 1, 2021.
We are bringing back the fun in 2021. Visit our website at www.co.pierce.wi.us/departments/fair/index.php for details about this year’s Pierce County Fair – August 12th-15th, 2021. “100 Years of the Round Barn and Pierce County 4-H” is this year’s theme. Like us on Facebook - “Pierce County Fair and Fairgrounds (WI)”
Wisconsin
DHS and Laboratory Partners Identify Variant Strain B.1.1.7 of SARS-CoV-2 in Wisconsin
On January 12 , the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and laboratory partners identified a variant strain of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in Wisconsin.
The particular variant, referred to as B.1.1.7, was first discovered circulating widely in England during November and December of 2020. Based on epidemiologic and modeling studies, researchers believe that this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, there is no evidence that the new strain causes more severe illness or increased risk of death.
“We already know that COVID-19 is easily transmitted through respiratory droplets, and with this new variant appearing to be even more infectious, taking preventative measures like wearing a mask and physically distancing are even more important,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.
In Wisconsin, the strain was identified through ongoing surveillance and whole genome sequencing, a routine practice since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. All viruses, including the virus that causes COVID-19, change through mutation, and new variants of the virus are expected to occur over time.
“Mutations among viruses are very common. It’s not unusual – in fact, it’s expected. As time goes on in the pandemic and the virus continues to replicate on a large scale, the genetic sequence of the virus will change,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ryan Westergaard.
DHS, the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene, and other laboratory partners regularly work together to ensure whole genome sequencing is performed on a small proportion of tests collected. This routine analysis of genetic sequence data assisted in identifying the new variant strain in Wisconsin.
Now in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, molecular surveillance of SARS-CoV-2 will increase in importance to quickly identify and understand new variants. DHS and laboratory partners continue to analyze genetic sequence data to stop the spread of COVID-19. With emerging mutations of SARS-CoV-2, and those that may be more infectious, it is critically important to follow best public health practices, including wearing a mask, staying home, maintaining physical distance, and washing hands frequently.
