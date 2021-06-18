Queen's Corner

What a crazy year it has been. I can’t believe that a year ago I was the one running for Miss Baldwin, how times flies when you are having fun! From the stay-at-home order to wearing face masks everywhere this has definitely been an interesting year for royalty. Although we had many setbacks, it didn’t stop me from making many memories and meeting so many amazing people. I am so grateful for the opportunity given to me by the Baldwin community and I will cherish all of the memories and experiences I gained as Miss Baldwin.
I would like to say thank you to my sponsors B Dub Nutrition Hub and Anytime Fitness for making this opportunity possible for me. I would also like to thank Next Generation Auto, Cobblestone Hotel and Suits, Restyle and Co, Suzanne Photography, Saint Croix Valley Dance Academy, Western Wisconsin Health, Kristo Orthodontics, Purdy Family Dentistry, Homestead Veterinary clinic, and the Baldwin Perk for being amazing sponsors to my amazing court members.
I would also like to say thank you to our float driver Gary who has given up his time to drive our float to and from events. From helping us put up and tear down the float ( as we still get confused even though we have put up the float a thousand times ) and bringing us Kool-Aid jammers to enjoy during the parade. I know the new court will love Gary just as much as we do.
Lastly, I would like to give a big thank you to the Queen’s Committee for supporting us through this unusual year. I am so grateful for all of the volunteer opportunities and events that kept us busy in a time where there was nothing to be busy with. You all spent so much time and effort to help us have the best year we could possibly have.
Although our year didn’t look exactly how we thought it would be, I wouldn’t have asked for it any other way. Being on royalty this year has taught me to cherish everything that I have and I am so grateful for being able to have represented Baldwin.
Forever your 2020-2021 Miss Baldwin,
Kendall Forehand
