Time is flying by!
We hope you all had a wonderful holiday and winter break. I cannot believe that we are officially halfway through our reign which all began in June. We have kept busy this winter season.
First, we volunteered alongside Rice Street Royalty as escorts for the Crowning Achievement Pageant. It was truly a blessing to be a part of and a night I will never forget. The outpouring of support to those men and women so deserving of a crown was heartwarming. We attended winter parades in Durand, River Falls, Menomonie, and New Richmond.
Sadly, the Baldwin Horse Parade was canceled due to the cold, but we were still able to help write letters to Santa at Baldwin Perk and take pictures with Santa at the First Bank of Baldwin. It was so fun to see the children and families that day!
Lastly, we have recently been at Nilssen’s ringing bells for the Salvation Army. We had creative snowman winter costumes this year. We made skirts out of tulle at a fun skirt making party, and cute bow buttons also made of tulle that pinned onto our shirts. Pretty snowflakes and lights added the finishing touch. Thanks to the great Zyanya Arce for assisting us in costume making. Thank you also to Maddie’s wonderful grandmother for knitting our warm scarves and headbands!
Next up is the St. Paul Winter Carnival! I am so excited to be given the opportunity to represent Baldwin in my crown in St. Paul, Minnesota the last weekend in January. 2022 is coming to an end but I cannot wait to see what the new year brings and who will be the new royalty candidates.
If you’re thinking of running, make sure to check out Baldwin Royalty on Facebook or Instagram, or reach out to me or one of the other girls for information about candidacy in 2023. I never thought I would be here writing an article about my experience as Miss Baldwin! You never know unless you try. Thanks again for all the love and support from the community, our committee, and families! See you next year! Peace out 2022!
