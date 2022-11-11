Queen’s Corner - Baldwin Windmill Days

Another update from Baldwin Royalty… and so the journey continues.
It’s been five months since the five of us were crowned this past June. In those 150-plus days Madison Clark, Emma Yanish, Zoey Kusilek, Ashley Gordon, and I got a taste of what Baldwin Royalty truly is. It means a summer full of memories, and a whole bunch of new friends.
As junior year started for all of us in late August, we got to enjoy our reign through a flurry of summer activities. We had the opportunity to attend parades, teas, and coronations in addition to many other community events. This fall we did a fun “Queen’s Apple” fundraiser at reStyle & Co. which consisted of a cored apple with whip cream, caramel, and delicious toppings of your choice including M&M’s, Snickers, chocolate chips, etc. We also attended Glenwood City, Amery, and Spring Valley parades to name a few. We were excited to see so many of you attend Baldwin’s 17th annual Chili Fest. What a great turnout! I was fortunate enough to be one of the chili judges alongside two other people in our community. Emma, Zoey, and I also did some face painting with Syttende Mai Royalty while we were there. We most recently dressed up for the “spooky season” as the “Pink Ladies” from Grease.
Zoey, Emma, and Ashley attended the Cottage Grove parade October 29 and got an award for third place most creative. The following day, Emma, Zoey, and I were able to decorate a trunk for Trunk or Treat at Peace Lutheran Church. We saw so many creative costumes and decorative trunks! The weather was perfect, and it was such a fun afternoon.
Baldwin Royalty will be working alongside Rice Street Royalty in the 14th annual Crowning Achievements Pageant Nov. 5 in any way needed. Crowning Achievements is a non-profit organization serving men and women who have special needs. They host a variety of events each month that encourage positivity, friendships, and fun. We are honored to have the opportunity to work with them. Previously this year we helped pack care bags for homeless teens and adults and helped pick out pageant gowns for the adults participating in this coming pageant. We are looking forward to many holiday parades throughout November and December. I am also looking forward to attending my first ever Winter Carnival experience in St. Paul.
Check out our Baldwin Royalty Facebook and Instagram pages for more details. Thanks for joining us on this 365-day journey with crowns, sashes, and lots of sparkles!
