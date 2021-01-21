I decided to wait to say something about the recent events that took place in Washington D.C. until I could eloquently put my thoughts into words. Two weeks after the events I still haven’t quite figured out how to do so.
We all know that I usually use my column space to talk about light-hearted subjects or my family follies. Some people mistake this editor of two newspapers as being uneducated, opinionated or uncaring about politics. I can say that is untrue. I still haven’t figured out my mixed emotions about the events of January 6, but I would like to share with you my thoughts about a CNN film I recently watched entitled “Jimmy Carter, the Rock n’ Roll President.”
The title enough was enough to draw me in. I am a music lover but I had never thought of Carter as a happening dude who liked to hang out with musicians. That is exactly what he was.
Early on during the film, you learn Carter, the 39th President of the USA, was a close friend to Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Charlie Daniels and The Allman Brothers Band (particularly Gregg Allman).
Madeleine Albright (U.S. Secretary of State 1997-2001) said people looked at Carter as just a peanut farmer from Georgia, forgetting his achievements as a Governor and his military service. “He was someone who loved history and was someone who was extremely proud to be an American,” said Albright.
A complex time at the tail of Carter’s term was partially caused by his willingness to let the Shah of Iran receive medical treatment in the U.S., although there was a lot of pushback from leaders of foreign policy not to do so. This led Iranian students occupying the American Embassy in Iran, calling for their government to break all relations with the U.S. until they returned the Shah to his homeland to face trial. They took 52 American hostages and said they would not be released until the Shah was in Iran.
Carter said, “My thoughts and my prayers for the hostages in Iran was as if they were my own sons and daughters. A lot of people badgered me to bomb Iran, but I knew if I did, those hostages would be killed first thing.”
Colleagues said Carter could have bombed and been a hero, but his only interest was getting these hostages home safely to their families.
He showed that he cared more about people than politics when entering his re-election period and making choices that may not have been the smartest politically, but instead were just simply the right thing to do.
There was a lot of discontent in the nation during Carter’s re-election attempt. Inflation was horrible, interest was at 18%, the price of gas went through the roof and people waited in long lines to get their share it.
In the end Carter received 52 electoral votes from the states of Minnesota, Georgia, West Virginia and Maryland. It was a landslide as Reagan walked away with 486 electoral votes.
Many of Carter’s colleagues said they had never seen anyone handle a loss with as much humility and grace.
Albright said, “I was one of the last people left in the White House when the administration changed. I went out to Andrew’s Air Force Base to say goodbye to President Carter. As he boarded Air Force One to head back to Georgia, the news was received that the hostages in Iran had been freed.”
Bob Dylan said, “He handled that crisis with humility and it took a lot of courage to do that.”
Carter landed in Plains, Georgia, where a banner hung that said, “Welcome Home Jimmy.” He announced to the crowd with a shaky voice and tears in his eyes, that all 52 hostages were alive, home and free. A band started to play and he danced with his wife, Rosalynn as they entered the next phase of their lives.
“Sure, we missed the White House and what we might be able to accomplish there, but it didn’t let us slow down my dad’s desire to help people,” said Carter’s son Chip.
The Carters went on to be major humanitarians for causes around the world. In 2002 Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his, “Decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts. Willie Nelson accompanied Carter when he received his award. “It was one of the greatest moments of my life because I knew it was one of the greatest moments of his,” said Nelson.
For those of you who are reading this and thinking I am a democrat, I would like to share that our second oldest daughter’s name is Reagan (after good ol’ Ronnie). Does that make me a republican? Maybe I am neither. Maybe it is that when it comes to the government of this nation and others, I am someone who can easily say that I care more about the people than the politics.
