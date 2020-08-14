Popping the good popcorn

There’s very little we have to complain about, even during this pandemic.
Our lives have changed, but as a whole we still live an enviable existence when compared to most other places and times on Earth. The hardest part of COVID-19 is the mental anguish of not knowing what’s around the next corner or when things might return to some kind of normalcy. But we still have warm grub in our bellies, access to clean water and a safe place to sleep at night, so in the grand scheme of things we’re doing just fine.
That said, there are a couple bits of everyday life COVID has devoured that I sincerely miss, first and foremost being the movie theater. I’m not a concert goer, I prefer to watch sports at home and the bar was easy for me to give up, but not being able to go to the movie theater has been really difficult.
Pre-pandemic, Erin and I went to see a movie almost every week. I’m a sucker for the theater. Oftentimes our trips were more about being in the theater than the movie itself. I like the dark and the cold, and the way everyone’s features disappear when they sit down. You all just kind of melt into a single existence, complete strangers silently focused on the same thing. It’s one of the most collective experiences we have, especially now a days.
As much as I hate to give credit to anything on the opposite side of the St. Croix, my favorite movie theater is the Woodbury 10, off of 494 and Valley Creek. Tickets are seven bucks, even on a Saturday night, and you can get popcorn and a pop for 2.50 a piece. The seats are plain, none of this fancy red recliner B.S., and the aisles are still down the middle of the theater, as they should be. It’s as no frills as you can get, and it’s exactly what the theater experience should be. I don’t even mind when my shoes stick to the floor as I get up to leave.
Movies have always meant a great deal to me. I can think of very little that affected my childhood more than Star Wars, Indiana Jones and Band of Brothers. Film helped me develop an imagination that has endured into adulthood. I still love to play, and pretend, although it’s taken up different forms than when I was young. I’m not running around the house in a bathrobe pretending to be Obi-Wan anymore, but part of me still wants to. The movie theater helps fill that void, as an acceptable form of escapism for adults.
The freedom to imagine leads to the purist form of happiness, and the theater gives adults the excuse to sit in the dark for two hours and imagine they were someone else without being embarrassed about it.
I hope theaters can recover after the pandemic passes, but I’m scared they wont. There’s just no recreating the experience of the theater at home, although I’ve been trying since the pandemic started. When Erin and I watch movies now, I turn all the lights off and the volume way up, and I pop the good popcorn — but it’s just not the same. I think next time I’ll try spilling some Diet Coke on the living room floor and dumping a box of Raisinets in between the couch cushions before we press play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.