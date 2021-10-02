My time spent on social media is really more than it should be. I enjoy seeing what my friends and family are up to. Even if I haven’t seen them in years, I feel like I am still a part of their life and they are a part of mine. However, I get sucked into many other posts from news outlets and organizations that can be controversial in nature. I’ll spend time reading the article or meme and then read some of the comments. I am always shocked at what people will say to each other. Words that are vulgar, cruel or belittling. I’m making an assumption that those commenting to each other do not have a relationship other than the exchange they are entering into. I have noticed more and more of this and I find it discouraging.
We are meant to be in relationship with one another and to care for one another. This doesn’t mean that we will agree on everything or have the same values or principles. It is my hope however that we can have a shared “code of conduct” so to speak. That we value each other for the gifts, talents and passions that each of us has, and we can enter into conversations that respect each other.
Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable to you, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer. Psalm 19:14. Can you imagine what conversations would be like if everyone took this verse to heart before they spoke? It could be a game changer! Words are powerful, they can build up or tear down. It is my hope that if we are using them to tear down, it’s to tear down judgments, preconceived notions and selfish ambitions. If we are using words to build up, it’s my hope it’s not to build walls, divisions and exclusive communities. Let’s use our words to tear down hatred and disrespect, and to build up each other and communities that care for our neighbors.
Words matter, pause before you speak or type words. Pray the Lord will put words in your heart for you to share and uplift. As my mother used to say to me as a child… “if you can’t say something nice, then don’t say anything at all.” I know it’s not always as simple as that. Sometimes we have to say things that aren’t “nice,” but how we deliver them matters. The words we craft matter. It is my hope that soon we won’t have to imagine safe and respectful conversations! Blessing to you today and every day.
