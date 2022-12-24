Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him”…And he sent them to Bethlehem…After listening to the king, they went on their way. And behold, the star that they had seen when it rose went before them until it came to rest over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.(Matthew 2:1-2, 8-11)
As we draw near to Christmas, many of us look forward to hearing the account of Jesus’ birth again. There’s the usual cast—Mary and Joseph, the baby Jesus, the shepherds, and angels. At some point, though, wise men showed up. We know a little about them. They came “from the east.” We don’t know how many there were—three is assumed based on the number of gifts. Speaking of those gifts, they’re fancy, so they must have been men of means. Based on what brought them to Jerusalem and Bethlehem, they were used to looking to the skies to interpret world events.
Why did God bring them here? To be sure, he did! This wasn’t coincidence or fate. He had a purpose for their participation. According to verse 2, they were seeking the “king of the Jews.” They came to Jerusalem, not just because it had been the Holy City, the ancient capital, a likely place for a king, but because of the star. Somehow, they knew that would lead to the King. By his work and ways, God had Gentiles announce this royal birth to the Jews in Jerusalem!
Perhaps they came with the mindset that everyone here would have known about this child, the infant king. Yet there was no buzz around town. Verse 3 tells us their message “troubled [Herod], and all Jerusalem with him.” How could they, the Jews, have missed it—their Messiah’s birth? They had, just as many would at least initially neglect his sacrifice on the cross three decades later (Acts 2:22-36). While the chosen people missed it, God brought strangers and foreigners to announce and welcome Jesus.
The wise men didn’t just announce, though; they also worshiped. That is the reason they told Herod they had come in verse 2 and what they did in verse 11. The wise men had no connections to the family, no citizenship in this region. If they believed in the God of Israel, he likely wasn’t the only god that they professed belief in. We don’t even know, though, if they comprehended that this was God in the flesh. Yet what God had inspired, having drawn them all this way, was that they should bring their best, offer it to this King, and bow before him.
May this Christmas not just be about presents and loved ones and celebrations and decorations. May we be drawn to worship Jesus Christ, who did come as a babe in a manger, and who is the Son of God and Lord of all. He is the great and eternal King, and the Savior of all who will repent and believe. Worship him in faith and humility. Seek him as the wise men did.
