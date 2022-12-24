Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him”…And he sent them to Bethlehem…After listening to the king, they went on their way. And behold, the star that they had seen when it rose went before them until it came to rest over the place where the child was. When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh.  (Matthew 2:1-2, 8-11)

As we draw near to Christmas, many of us look forward to hearing the account of Jesus’ birth again. There’s the usual cast—Mary and Joseph, the baby Jesus, the shepherds, and angels. At some point, though, wise men showed up. We know a little about them. They came “from the east.” We don’t know how many there were—three is assumed based on the number of gifts. Speaking of those gifts, they’re fancy, so they must have been men of means. Based on what brought them to Jerusalem and Bethlehem, they were used to looking to the skies to interpret world events.  

