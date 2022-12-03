Whose birthday is it anyway? This is a fair question as we enter Advent and the Christmas season. Advent is the misunderstood season. All too often, it is viewed solely as a countdown to Christmas. I get that, for those still using Advent calendars and still using wreathes there seems to be a natural element of a countdown until Christmas Day. However, Advent also is reminder that Christ’s second arrival is promised to us as well. For those of us who claim to be Christians, we are to and live in the promise of Christ’s return to this world when all will be redeemed. Advent is to prepare ourselves for the second coming as it is to prepare our homes for the annual celebration of Christ’s birth.

I am guessing that most of us fixate on Christmas more than the second arrival, and some of us will get totally stressed out about making the day perfect. Let me assure you that making the day perfect is never going to happen. It simply won’t and nor will any of our celebrations be anything like a Hallmark Christmas movie. 

