Whose birthday is it anyway? This is a fair question as we enter Advent and the Christmas season. Advent is the misunderstood season. All too often, it is viewed solely as a countdown to Christmas. I get that, for those still using Advent calendars and still using wreathes there seems to be a natural element of a countdown until Christmas Day. However, Advent also is reminder that Christ’s second arrival is promised to us as well. For those of us who claim to be Christians, we are to and live in the promise of Christ’s return to this world when all will be redeemed. Advent is to prepare ourselves for the second coming as it is to prepare our homes for the annual celebration of Christ’s birth.
I am guessing that most of us fixate on Christmas more than the second arrival, and some of us will get totally stressed out about making the day perfect. Let me assure you that making the day perfect is never going to happen. It simply won’t and nor will any of our celebrations be anything like a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Your tree will not be perfect, beautiful yes, but not perfect. It may even be more reminiscent of a Charlie Brown Christmas tree. You will forget to buy a gift, and you will not be thrilled with some of the gifts that you receive. Same for the recipients of some of your gifts. For those who still send cards, some will be returned with incorrect addresses, and you will receive some from folks that you did not send cards to. Some of the cookies will burn, some will taste like freezer, and most likely you will overspend. Then there is the triple threat of stomach flu, influenza and Covid coming for the holiday. This is on top of people that you struggle to love and even like being in your house or you in theirs. Christmas will never be perfect, and that is perfectly fine. It’s not your birthday anyway.
Christmas, well the first one, was hardly ideal either. Mary had to give birth in the barn which was really the cold and damp back room of a cave. The room was dark, stinky, and cold. Not the ideal birthing conditions by any means for a teenage mom or any woman giving birth. The birth would begin the process of Jesus, Mary and Joseph becoming a refugee family as they escaped the threat of Herod. We fondly recall the angels informing the shepherds and all of that, but first Christmas was not perfect and if we expect ours to be we are missing the point, and giving ourselves the gifts of stress, disappointment, and fatigue.
As mentioned earlier, it’s not your birthday, it’s not your kids’ birthday, it’s not your grandkids’ birthday nor your spouse’s birthday. So why all the fuss on making it about us? Save, Christmas is for us in that love came down to earth to save us from ourselves. It’s Jesus birthday for those of us in the Christian tradition and faith. A fair question to ask is, “Would Jesus know this time is all about him?” Would he recognize that we are celebrating his birthday?
Christmas is about our receiving the greatest gift ever presented to humankind. Love has come down. Allow yourselves to concentrate on that and give up the celebratory aspects that cause stress. It’s okay not to bake, overeat, overspend, to not decorate, to not exchange gifts and anything else we have thrown strangely into the mix of remembering Christ’s birth.
In the end, have yourself a merry little Christmas by observing Christmas with remembering the Bethlehem event over everything else, and give up the rest especially if it causes stress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.