“But as for me and my household, we will serve the LORD.” Joshua 23:15
For many of us, the above passage is familiar. We tend to see it everywhere: on plagues, towels, book covers, and countless other items available for purchase from Christian bookstores and websites. Perhaps, it is too familiar to us. By that, I mean, that we have lost the radical nature of that statement and the weight of it too.
The context is Joshua is preaching his final sermon to the people of Israel. They are in the promised land, finally they are in the promised land. In this passage, Joshua recounts the promises of God made to Abram and his descendants. It is a reminder that the arrival into Israel was the work of God and a product of God’s unwavering faithfulness to the people of the promises.
The prophet asks, “who will you serve?” The people affirm that they will also serve God, but then Joshua tells them that they are not capable of making the choice. In other words, like us, the people will continue to serve other gods and not God.
It is getting nearer to election time and the telltale signs are everywhere. Lawns have signs up displaying the names of their chosen candidates. The mail service delivers flyer after flyer and attack ads are once again on the screens of our televisions and devices.
It is also the NFL football season, and Packer Nation as well as the Minnesota Viking marketing is visible everywhere too.
Club sports are firmly in place and their time commitment as well as their financial commitment are firmly entrenched into the lives of many families.
I could go on and on about all the many gods that our houses serve, and while this may be an inconvenient truth, it is still the truth that needs to be heard or ingrained as we are in danger of replacing God who does the saving with the gods who often demand our time, treasure, and allegiance.
Granted the church has done much wrong too in its proclamation of the Good News: scandals, boring preachers, un-transformative worship, hypocritic people, etc. However, often the choice to serve gods (lower case G) is really of our own doing. Where has that left us?
Neither Mandela Barnes nor Ron Johnson can save us. The same is true for the Green Bay Packers or Minnesota Vikings. Club sports and busy schedules and tons of extracurricular activities will not save us either. As much passion as we may have for candidates, political parties, hobbies, whatever, in the end can bring us out of serving God and leave us with a house on a poor foundation.
As we approach the late autumn and winter hibernation; grateful for the harvest and all of God’s gift; let us not be afraid to ask the question of who we are really serving. The answer will be evident by what we display the most pronounced.
