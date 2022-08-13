Americans love the concept of the underdog, which is a person or group of people who are not supposed to win or prevail against a more powerful opponent. We see it across our culture, in sports, in business and especially in movies. Films like Rudy and Rocky are iconic films which enshrine what can happen with a little hard work, the right frame of mind and a no quite attitude. I think we like these types of stories so much because it really reminds us how we as a nation were formed as well. Thirteen colonies fighting for freedom against the global superpower of the time Great Britain. Nobody thought we would win but look where we are now, right?
Throughout history, people of faith have felt like the underdog. If you have ever studied early church history, it is a miracle that the early Christians didn’t get completely wiped out by the Romans. The Bible itself is also fully of underdog stories as well. One of the better-known stories is about King David before he ascended to the throne. He was a poor Jewish shepherd boy who of his own will decided to champion his people against a giant named Goliath. The tale of the tape didn’t look good for David, he was much smaller; weaker; was armed with only a sling shot; and wasn’t wearing armor. If Vegas was placing bets nobody would have taken those long odds. In American culture, David would have been called an underdog. Recently one of my colleagues, Pastor Kim over at Trinity in Hammond, gave a sermon about this very story, and I loved how she ended her sermon where she said Goliath was the real underdog and he never stood a chance.
