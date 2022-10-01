“Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Six days you shall labor, and do all your work, but the seventh day is a Sabbath to the LORD your God. On it you shall not do any work, you, or your son, or your daughter, your male servant, or your female servant, or your livestock, or the sojourner who is within your gates. For in six days the LORD made heaven and earth, the sea, and all that is in them, and rested on the seventh day. Therefore, the LORD blessed the Sabbath day and made it holy.” (Exodus 20:8-11)

 non-pastor friend and I were talking last week about the Bible’s concept of Sabbath and Sunday observance. He pointed out the following idea: If we live an average lifespan—77 years according to the National Center for Health Statistics (2020), we’ll have lived 674,200 hours. If our time with God and his people is 1 hour a week, then over the course of our lifetime, we’ll have spent 4,004 hours in worship. While that might seem like a lot—it’s nearly 167 full days, it’s only 0.6% of that 77-year-long life spent in worship to God with the people of God. That doesn’t consider personal devotions and prayer or midweek meetings, but it also doesn’t account for all the times we might miss or skip Sunday worship services because of illness or inclement weather or travel or sports or work or because we don’t feel like going—all of which further decrease that fraction of one percent of our lifetime spent with God’s people in worship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.