Ask, and it will be given you; search, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened for you.
—Matthew 7:7
The new year is upon us. For some of us this is a celebration of the year ending. We are happy to put the past year behind us. Others are looking forward to the possibilities of the year to come! Both share the making of resolutions many will do for the next year. Many of us will pray and ask for God’s help. We do this with hope and faith in passages like the one above. Oh, what great things will happen if God only grants it.
The passage distinctly says ask it will be given, seek and you will find, knock and the door will be opened. So, all I need do is ask, seek, or knock. This is what I refer to as the “Genie in the Bottle Syndrome.” All I must do is rub the lamp three times and my wish will be granted.
Have you ever noticed how easily our resolutions fall away? We get discouraged when things don’t go as we wish. We fall back into the habit we vowed to break, saying we will try again later. We wake up and the world didn’t magically change. We get discouraged when God doesn’t just give us what we asked for, or shine a holy light on what we seek, or opens the door but hasn’t carried us in to help us not be afraid of what may be next. Why doesn’t God do as Matthew says? Is there something wrong with what I asked for, sought, or knocked on?
Questions like these are why our resolutions fail. We make them. We pray for them. We read Scripture like this. Then we wait for things to happen. We sit watching the game; cheering, booing, and shouting our best suggestions of what the Coach (God) should be doing. Then we switch channels and other games going better. Our friend loses 30 pounds. Our co-worker gets promoted. Our marriage isn’t getting better despite all our praying! Where we go wrong is our understanding of resolution and the Scripture above.
A resolution is a firm decision to DO something. When we ask God for something, we must watch for opportunity to hone our skills at obtaining it. When we seek, we need do so with eyes open to where God is leading us. When we knock, we need to go through the open door. It’s not magic. It’s a pledge to do something to obtain a goal. There is action required on our part.
What are you resolving to do in this New Year? What changes are you going to be willing to make with God’s help and guidance? What action are you willing to take to reach the goal God leads you towards?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.