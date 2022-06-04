As I write this, I am living in the tangent pull of observing the Festival of the Ascension (Thursday May 26) when Jesus left this planet 40 days after the resurrection and wanting to scream in frustration at our human frailty and our stupendous ability to be stupid. I should rephrase that and address our collective anger that, for the most part, is not righteous, and that has done an exceedingly huge amount of harm.
We are reeling again from another tragic school shooting that left 19 children dead along with two teachers. The shooter died too, and his grandmother was injured. As usual, the politicians and others seeking the spotlight are offering up all kinds of words that we have heard before. These are the same words that we hear whenever there is a horrific act of violence that seems unimaginable but nevertheless is all too real.
Albert Einstein never defined insanity as doing something repeatedly and yet expecting different results. It does not matter though who offered up that definition of insanity because there is truth in it. Sadly, we seem stuck in a mode of doing nothing and expecting things to be different.
Now, I am not pretending at all to have the answers. These, however, are my own observations. As a society we have become numb to mash shootings. Sure, we will offer sympathetic or angry posts on social media, lower flags to half-staff and offer our opinions to anyone willing to listen, but in the end none of these things have done anything to prevent carnage from occurring over and repeatedly. My own fear, years ago, is that we would become used to these events and thus allow them to perpetuate.
When the Sandy Hook massacre happened, I was hoping and praying that we would so something, anything to prevent young children from being mowed down again, anywhere: classroom, park, church, or mall. We did nothing and now we have Robb Elementary in Uvalde, TX and unless we change; well unfortunately we will become used to this too and that is a damning indictment on our humanity and our faith.
This is not about gun control. Let me repeat that; this is not about gun control. I am afraid that the issue is far deeper than guns in the wrong hands though I will say that I would welcome more strident background checks and waiting periods. I offer that for transparency. To me, I think our indictment comes at our collective anger. It used to be that Americans would pride themselves on how busy we were. We lifted over filled schedules and had bragging rights to not having enough time. However, that version of insanity, I feel, shifted into an anger that we have deluded ourselves into thinking is righteous.
What is behind this anger? Most likely, grief a lot of grief for an existence and world that no longer exists. When we feel that we have no control any longer than we act out. Even before the pandemic, the politicians, media, and celebrities were hooking into the anger and building mountains out of molehills, and we fell for it like dogs when a bone is dropped on the ground. In this anger, some of us have confused faith with nationalism and then even the church has been infected with anger over hope.
When Jesus ascended into heaven, he did so with the fulfilled promise of the Holy Spirit coming down and of his return. We as people of faith live in the between time of yet and not yet. That is, we know that Jesus will come again, but that has yet to happen. In the between time, with the Spirit’s help we are to be the church or reign of Christ that is altogether different from the ways of the world which we love, but only lead to death, hopelessness, and division.
For things to change, we as people who profess to believe, must ask ourselves what is really behind our anger, and if the anger is merited. Odds are that we are longing for a world that is no longer here that we somehow felt that we had the upper hand in. We are swindled by the promises of politicians who want us to believe that retreating backward will bring us back to a time that we have romanticized but was not really all that we made it out to be. Memories are often cloudy. We need to ask ourselves tough questions and be willing to change if we do not want to get used to elementary school shootings as we have gotten used to other mass shootings.
The good news in this is that we have God to lean onto and to lead and guide us as go through the discomfort of changing who we are so that something new and different can come about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.