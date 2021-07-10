Isaiah 52:7 “How beautiful on the mountains are the feet of those who bring good news, who proclaim peace, who bring good tidings, who proclaim salvation, who say to Zion, “Your God reigns!”
“We celebrate to REMEMBER!”
I wonder if we have forgotten why we commemorate (do you see a portion of the word “memory” in there?) a day, or if we even do it (commemorate) anymore. I ponder this on the heels of the celebration of Independence Day. July 4, a national holiday, was set aside for us to recall the victorious independence won from the tyrannical rule of foreign powers over the people of the land that declared, “We, the people.”
On July 8, 1776, the first public readings of the Declaration were held in Philadelphia’s Independence Square to the ringing of bells and band music. One year later, July 4, 1777, Philadelphia marked Independence Day by adjourning Congress and celebrating with bonfires, bells, and fireworks. That day, July 4, was meant to be a time to recognize the freedoms that were written by the founders of this nation in the blood of the brave souls shed on the battlefields and by the wounds that people carried with them. It was put in motion many years prior by the citizens and is still being navigated to this day through the growth of our nation by adding many states and freedoms we can express today. Before the many freedoms of “we the people” were debates, struggles, battles, court challenges, changes in policy and new rulings that were clarified, amended, or newly adopted.
There is a space in our schedules that gives us opportunity to pause and think of the many struggles that were hauled on the backs of those who came before us! The expression I raise in celebration of Independence Day is “Thank you, beautiful citizens,” to those who have, are and will continue to pay forward the freedoms we have.
Celebrate. Commemorate. Recognize all that has been done so that we might be able to live in a free land: to express opinions, to move about, to gather to worship, to advance ourselves without pedigree! I am grateful for those who have worked this land, and I hope that I can join the ranks of those as I work to bring this freedom to yet unborn generations!
I hope your July 4 was fabulous. I pray that you will participate in building a more perfect “union” in order that we might “bring good news of peace to the land! God reigns!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.