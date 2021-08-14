This summer I have spent more time with my children than I have in any other summer. They are 8 and 6 years old. I rearranged my work schedule, took some vacation days so that I could be home with them more. We did this in part because we wanted to save on some child care dollars, but I also had grand hopes and doing “fun” summer stuff with them. I made a list of all the possible things we could do, such as going to waterparks, museums, the zoo, going for hikes in the state parks, kayaking, etc.. We have done some fun things, but the summer hasn’t really gone as I had envisioned. There has been way more frustration over messy rooms, wrappers and dishes laid around, fighting and not agreeing on what fun thing we should do. I have been rather impatient more times than I care to admit. I have raised my voice more times than I should, and it’s made me feel like I’m not doing a great job parenting these children.
What I have noticed is that even though the living room is still a mess in the morning and there’s probably a glass (or glasses) lying about, our love for each other is fresh. The kids don’t remember that I was irritated with them yesterday. My daughter will always come out in the morning and want snuggles, even if we had a big battle to go to bed. It’s amazing to me that I am really frustrated with them and myself and yet in the morning I’m not dwelling on it anymore. Not all relationships I have are like this, it’s easy to start fresh each morning with these little people that I love unconditionally.
The steadfast love of the Lord never ceases, his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. Lamentations 3:22-23 This has been a favorite passage of mine for some time, but it’s surprising how often I forget it. We are loved so much by a God who never holds grudges and doesn’t remember that I acted in ways I shouldn’t have the day before. God knows that we don’t always feel good about ourselves. We are loved with ferociousness that is not found in anyone or anything else. We are loved unconditionally! When you greet each new day, I hope you too will remember it’s a new day filled with love and possibility and that you are loved by God.
