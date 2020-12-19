Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king… (Matthew 2:1) In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered…And all went to be registered, each to his own town. And Joseph also went up…to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem…And while they were there, the time came for [Mary] to give birth. (Luke 2:1-6)
Birthdays are important—for celebrations, for legal reasons, for tracking growth and development. As we get closer to December 25, many Christians are looking forward to celebrating the birthday of Jesus. Is it his birthday, though, right—December 25, Year 0?
Years are often put in terms of BC, or “Before Christ,” and AD, or “Anno Domini”—“in the year of the Lord.” BC counts down, AD counts up. When we fl ip the calendar to January 1, it will be AD 2021 because that’s the next number. While the Bible shows the Israelite people had a system of months and years, people living in 587 BC didn’t think of the calendar turning over to 586.
So, when did our dating start? In AD 525, a monk named Dionysius Exiguus was figuring out when to celebrate Easter and concluded it had been 525 years since Christ was born. The primary calendar system in his day was based off Diocletian’s reign, and he saw a way to Christian-ize it.
Jesus’ birth year isn’t exactly known, though. We don’t have a birth certificate saved somewhere. Matthew 2 and Luke 2 give us three historical markers. Jesus was born during Herod’s reign. This is traditionally believed to have been Herod the Great, who reigned until either 4 or 1 BC. We also hear of Caesar Augustus, who reigned through AD 14.
To help us more, Luke 3 begins with a list of officials when John the Baptist began to preach, including In the fifteenth year of the reign of Tiberius Caesar… (Luke 3:1). Tiberius succeeded Augustus. John the Baptist was at most 6 months older than Jesus based on the angel’s proclamation to Mary (Luke 1:36). We don’t know how long prior to Jesus’ ministry John began, but Jesus was about 30 when he began (Luke 3:23). That brings us back to at least 1 BC (there’s not actually a Year 0), and to give Herod his time, Jesus was likely born a few years earlier. Scholars believe he may have been born as early as 7 BC. Rather than keep shifting calendars depending on who you trust, we’ve kept this system.
We also don’t know if December 25 was his exact date of birth. Scholars have traced a fixed date being celebrated—for some December 25—to at least AD 354, for others January 6, potentially back as far as 200. Some believe the December date was chosen with the intent to offer a Christian substitute for the pagan worship of the sun god with the winter solstice. We don’t exactly know what date Jesus was born to Mary and Joseph on.
Does it matter? Should wrong or questionable dating shake your faith as a believer? Not at all. Should it cause you to race to your elders or pastors and tell them to call off everything planned around Christmas this season? No, I don’t think so. Regardless of when exactly Jesus was born, when we celebrate it, whether Christians used this as a reason to celebrate their God when “everyone else” was celebrating their god, what is most important in our recognition, worship, and celebration is that we do celebrate the incarnation of Jesus the Christ, our Savior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.