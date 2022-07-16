The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few;
therefore ask the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.
–Matthew 9:37b
The passage above follows a long period of Jesus going about the cities and villages of Israel ministering, teaching, and healing. It is the command which Jesus gave his Disciples after he experienced all the need and hurt in the world as he ministered. In the verse before this command it says, “When [Jesus] saw the crowds, he had compassion for them because they were harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd” (Matt 9:36). The whole passage has been weighing on me since reading it this last week.
Jesus was here and saw firsthand what was happening. Yet, it doesn’t say anything about judging the people. It doesn’t quote any scathing sermons he gave calling people back to God. It simply states he had compassion for them because they were “…harassed and helpless, like sheep without a shepherd.” Harassed and helpless…sheep without a shepherd, these things sound eerily familiar in our current times. 2000 plus years after Jesus physically walked the earth, there is still so much need and pain in the world. Jesus’ answer to these things was to have compassion. That is not the answer our world typically has for those who are lost and in need of help. Typically, we analyze their life choices and judge where they should have done better. God help me if anyone ever decides to analyze the dumb things I have done in life and judge me for the bad choices I have made. Thankfully, Jesus had compassion and sent people into my life to help me make the best of what God had given me. Some of them were skilled and trained. Others were just the strength and guidance I needed at just the right moment. I have led a blessed life. Jesus’ compassion and calling on the lives of others saved this life.
Our passage above is not directed at us in the way we might think. Although I do believe it is a good thing to pray for God to send out laborers to help with the harvest, I believe more fully that we are the laborers the disciples prayed for. It is our job to bring that compassion to the harassed and helpless, to help them find their Shepherd, Jesus Christ. It is difficult work being a laborer of God. Yet, with as blessed as we are, it is a wonderful way to show our gratitude for what God has blessed us with. By taking a fearless and moral inventory of our own choices and then counting the blessings we have received from God, it is easier to find compassion for the choices of others and gently walk with them where they are as we help them find the Shepherd to follow.
