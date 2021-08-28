As a child, I remember taking a school bus to an event and the antics that we performed on the rides were likely passed down from one generation to another. I remember the rubber pencil trick, the floating finger, and the detached thumb. As the miles passed by, one peer would be encouraging another to change the focus of one’s eyes to look beyond the obvious and to see something new, something amazing! I’m certain there are variations on these games as well as new ones that I’ve not mastered. But what remained the same was the encouragement to show and the shared excitement once a trick had been mastered – and suddenly we were at our destination.
We have become very skilled at internalizing and individualizing our thought processes that we can’t raise our vision to see something amazing, just beyond our present gaze. I wonder if we all wouldn’t benefit from a school bus ride to a destination which provided us with an opportunity to share a seat with another, to focus our eyes on something that is beyond what is in front of us, to see something new. There must be a new perspective that brings wonder to us and maybe even helps us connect with another person. Oh, we would have to take away all the devices – so we would really watch and listen!
The current focus forced on many of us is that of destruction. Wildfires burn out of control. Croplands sizzle in the heat. Waterways have dwindled to a trickle. Nations crumble to insurgents. Celebrations are canceled or limited to restrictions. Neighborhoods in cities, once cherished are now avoided. And the list goes on and on and on!
To find some sense of hope, we have to be; open to possibilities, willing to raise our gaze to a new focal point, naive enough to anticipate a different perspective, and the sense that a diverse community is a healthy community.
I love hearing texts like, James 1:27. “Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.” These words, along with so many other texts, encourage us to have open hearts, eyes, and minds, to a perspective that the world will try to silence.
Our work is to proclaim what we have seen and heard - “So he replied to the messengers, Go back and report to John what you have seen and heard: The blind receive sight, the lame walk, those who have leprosy are cured, the deaf hear, the dead are raised, and the good news is preached to the poor.’” Luke 7:22
As our communities morph from a sense of vacation to a season of schedules and disciplines, may we encourage conversations that provide perspectives that bring unity and growth to all participants. May we come to know and understand the needs of others by the skills we bring to each relationship. May we be a healthy, whole community that desires to understand others by what they see and know.
