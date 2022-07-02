“Do not judge, so that you may not be judged.
For the judgment you give will be the judgment you get,
and the measure you give will be the measure you get.”
– Matthew 7:1-2 (NRSV)
A few years back while on vacation I watched a very sad moment that caused me to reflect for a while. We were staying at a hotel which served a continental breakfast in a nice open area in an atrium space with a fountain and glass ceiling. It was calming and serene. Yet, the peace was broken up with large screen TV’s all around the room displaying numerous news channels and morning talk shows.
While getting my breakfast here a young man (maybe 8 years old) came running up to the serving table and darted in front of me just in time to stop a bunch of oranges from falling which I had inadvertently knocked with my plate. My hands were full and without this young man’s help the oranges would have been on the floor. Before I could thank him his mother pulled him away scolding him for being so rude and drug him back to the table. I felt for him because his mother had not had a chance to see what he had done.
A short while later while I sat eating the boy’s baby brother had tossed his bottle and toys off the highchair he was sitting in. The infant began to fuss and his parents did not seem to notice. The same young man got down from his seat, picked up the toys and bottle, and placed them back up on the highchair for his little brother who could not get them himself. The dad, who was busy watching the news, cuffed the back of the boy’s head and scolded him to sit down and eat his breakfast telling him they were in a hurry to get going. As quickly as he had jumped at the boy, he was back to watching the news intently.
Isn’t it sad how often we are so caught up in our own little worlds that we do not see all that is going on around us? Here was a young man (and I use the term “man” specifically here because even though he was only maybe eight years old he was mature and polite beyond his years), whose station in life (being below us adults in height) gave him the ability to see what we had missed. For his kindness and care he was punished. He was doing nothing more than trying to help.
Be cautious in your judgements...steadfast in watching your surroundings...slow in correcting others...and quick in your praise.
As I write this and remember that morning, I can only imagine the lesson that young man learned through the actions of those who were raising him…Do not help others because we are in a hurry to get on with our own busy lives. Maybe it’s time we re-evaluate how important we are and start seeing the world more like this young man!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.