I enjoy maps and I have ever since I was a young kid.  My sister and I used to get out the family Atlas of the United States and play a game where we would try to find the state capital first.  Then at the age of 13, I got a subscription to National Geographic and discovered that they sent a map with their magazine every other month.   Soon the walls of my room were covered in poster sized maps.  This allowed me to lay awake at night studying the underwater topography of the Pacific Ocean, the population density of the Eastern Seaboard or the coastline of Italy.

These days I use maps for driving.  Every family adventure begins with the purchase of a DeLorme Atlas & Gazetteer for the state we are planning to visit… acquired about 12 months in advance.  This allows me to study the surroundings, familiarize myself with the backroads and find other nearby vacation opportunities.  

