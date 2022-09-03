I enjoy maps and I have ever since I was a young kid. My sister and I used to get out the family Atlas of the United States and play a game where we would try to find the state capital first. Then at the age of 13, I got a subscription to National Geographic and discovered that they sent a map with their magazine every other month. Soon the walls of my room were covered in poster sized maps. This allowed me to lay awake at night studying the underwater topography of the Pacific Ocean, the population density of the Eastern Seaboard or the coastline of Italy.
These days I use maps for driving. Every family adventure begins with the purchase of a DeLorme Atlas & Gazetteer for the state we are planning to visit… acquired about 12 months in advance. This allows me to study the surroundings, familiarize myself with the backroads and find other nearby vacation opportunities.
This summer I discovered that Chimney Rock National Monument was right off the highway we were traveling on one day. It was a fascinating archeological site to explore.
Google Maps can be helpful, but I discovered one serious drawback the hard way this summer. When displaying the route to my destination, the blue line often makes the trip look much easier than reality. Once, I found that a “straight shot” down Colorado 71 to Colorado 10, made use of an obscure county road for 6 miles. Not expecting the road to change, I turned to follow CO 71 and went several miles out of my way
The worst such experience was in Flagstaff, AZ when Butler Ave unexpectedly required a right turn to keep going straight! That resulted in a very long, embarrassing detour with my in-laws behind me. Experiences like this have shown me that I need to know my route better than simply clicking “Directions”.
The Bible is like a roadmap for our lives. It shows us good paths to take in life and evil roads to avoid. Navigating the challenges of life with the Scriptures will help us overcome obstacles, resolve conflicts, and avoid setbacks. But like any roadmap, we must study it, reference it, and become very familiar with it or we will find ourselves going down a path of destruction. Jesus warns us of this path in the Sermon on the Mount:
“Enter through the narrow gate. For wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction, and many enter through it. But small is the gate and narrow the road that leads to life, and only a few find it.” Matthew 7:13-14 NIV
Be sure you know the road upon which you travel. Be sure that it leads to life and not destruction.
