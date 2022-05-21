The month of May is magical. Every year I eagerly look for the flowers and bulbs poking through the surface of the ground, the leaves popping out of their buds on the trees and my rhubarb patch sprinting toward its first harvest. Yum!
The real excitement for me, though, as my kids will attest, is watching the colorful variety of birds arrive in the area as they migrate north. After a long drab winter filled with brown, gray, and white, the spectacle of a bright orange male Baltimore Oriole alighting on a tree nearby warms my heart. Seeing the Rose-breasted Grosbeaks at my feeder lifts my spirits.
However, warblers are the prize birds that I seek out each May. As a child, the warbler section of my mother’s Peterson Field Guide to Birds of Eastern North America was the section that I was always attracted too. It was filled with pictures of bright, colorful birds that I never… ever… found. At that age, I didn’t realize how narrow the window to observe them during migration truly was. And I was typically stuck in a classroom wrapping up the school year while they were flying through.
I pay attention to birds when I can. It is my version of stopping to smell the roses. But Jesus noted that God pays attention to birds too. Luke quoted him saying, “Are not five sparrows sold for two pennies? Yet not one of them is forgotten by God.” (Luke 12:6 NIV) Compared to warblers, sparrows are very unremarkable birds. Drab grays and browns and maybe some black streaks or speckles. Easy to miss, easy to forget, but God doesn’t.
Sparrows are part of his creative handiwork. Created on the fifth day along with all the other colorful kinds of birds, the unremarkable, easily forgettable sparrow holds the distinction of being one of the few bird kinds getting referenced in one of Jesus’ sermons.
Jesus also spoke of birds (in a broader sense) in the Sermon on the Mount.In Matthew 6:25-26 (NIV), he said:
“Therefore, I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?”
As the cost of everything in life increases around us and our paychecks seem a little smaller each month, it is important for us to remember this. Our heavenly Father remembers and feeds the birds of the air. They have His attention and receive His care. So, something as simple and unremarkable as the sight of a sparrow can serve as a reminder to us: How much more will he take care of us?
