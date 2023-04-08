So, if anyone is in Christ, there is a new creation:
everything old has passed away;
see, everything has become new!
—2 Corinthians 5:17
I’ve heard it said you should never buy used shoes. They are already formed to the original owners’ feet and can cause you a good deal of discomfort. I never contested the idea...it made sense to me. Recently, though, I pulled out a pair of walking shoes I hadn’t worn in years. I remembered how comfortable they had been and was looking forward to slipping into them and going for a walk. To my surprise they didn’t feel right. The arch was all wrong; there were indentations at the toes that didn’t sit right anymore; the heels were worn funny; and the soles were hard and unforgiving. The fit wasn’t the way I had so romantically remembered. The whole experience started me thinking.
I’m not sure why I expected them to feel the same. I am not the person I was a few years ago. I’ve experienced some falls; gained and lost weight so many times that I’m not sure what my weight would have been back then; and have a few more years of experience (sounds better than wear and tear) on this body of mine. Yet, I expected them to feel like they did back then.
Isn’t life like that? How many of us long for “the good ol’ days?” I wonder how happy I would really be though. I’m not the same person I once was. The places of my life that need support (the arches of my life) are no longer the same. My ideals, views, and goals that keep me stable (the toes of my life) now fall in different places. The places I rest on now (the heels of my life) have conformed to the experiences I’ve had and my needs today. And looking back on it my soul (sole) is much more forgiving and understanding now than it ever was back then. I’m just not sure the “good ol’ days” would be as comfortable as I so romantically remember them.
Which leaves me with a choice. I can put on my old walking shoes forcing myself through the pain of reverting to a degree of who I once was and reforming parts of my memories to fit my romanticized view of the past. Or I can take the time to grow my treasures now and go out to get new walking shoes (memories) and move into the future. Either way there will be work and possible discomfort involved, but one takes me back while the other moves me forward.
May your journey be filled with joy today. May your adventures make new memories. May God fit you with the right pair of shoes for where you are and all you do!
