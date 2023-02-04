When you read this article, it will be the start of February, which many people associate with Valentine’s Day. A day for taking that special someone in your life out for a nice dinner, giving them a dozen red roses, or lavishing them with some type of cheesy card. A day all about love…or more accurate commercialized love.
This year, our church had been following the narrative lectionary (just a fancy guide that picks our bible verses every week) which has us studying the Gospel of Matthew. As we have been examining it pages, one of the themes that I have been noticing is that the Gospel writer is asking us to look at our lives in new and different ways. It got me thinking about how we view Valentine’s Day and what it could mean if we looked at it with a new and different perspective.
How do you feel about the following question: What if you could give your special someone a gift that was worth a lot more than diamonds, yet didn’t cost you a dime? Now, you might be thinking I have some kind of bait and switch going on. I can guarantee you there is none of that involved but I can also guarantee that you will probably not like the answer either. The gift I am thinking we could give one another is something that is short supply right now which is forgiveness.
I should clarify what I mean by forgiveness. Most people have an inaccurate description of forgiveness in their minds. They think that when they forgive somebody that they are acknowledging whatever happened to them was okay. This is not how forgiveness works. When we forgive somebody for what they did to us, we are not saying what they did to us was okay. When we forgive somebody, we are taking their power to affect us away. Typically, people who we haven’t forgiven, bring up intense emotions inside of us whether we see them in person, talk about them, or even think about them. When we forgive them though, we move past this. No longer do they have power or sway over how we think, act, or feel. We are free, free to be the person we need and strive to be.
It sounds to be good to be true? Maybe it even sounds impossible, right? Forgiveness isn’t impossible. When we give this relationship up to God, all things are possible even forgiveness. I am not saying it is going to be easy or quick. Forgiveness takes time. However, at the end of the day it is worthwhile because it allows us to begin to heal, in terms of our relationship with this person (this doesn’t mean the relationship will be the same again and it could mean the end of that relationship) and ourselves.
So, this Valentine’s Day what if you decided to work on forgiving someone? It isn’t a box of chocolates, but it is far more valuable! Isn’t that really the point of Valentine’s Day and ultimately love?
