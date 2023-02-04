When you read this article, it will be the start of February, which many people associate with Valentine’s Day.   A day for taking that special someone in your life out for a nice dinner, giving them a dozen red roses, or lavishing them with some type of cheesy card.  A day all about love…or more accurate commercialized love.

This year, our church had been following the narrative lectionary (just a fancy guide that picks our bible verses every week) which has us studying the Gospel of Matthew.  As we have been examining it pages, one of the themes that I have been noticing is that the Gospel writer is asking us to look at our lives in new and different ways.  It got me thinking about how we view Valentine’s Day and what it could mean if we looked at it with a new and different perspective.

