Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore, whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore, one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of conscience. For because of this you also pay taxes, for the authorities are ministers of God, attending to this very thing. Pay to all what is owed to them: taxes to whom taxes are owed, revenue to whom revenue is owed, respect to whom respect is owed, honor to whom honor is owed. (Romans 13:1-7)

At the time of writing this, early voting is open, and Election Day 2022 in Wisconsin is still a week out. At the time of distribution, though, we’ll—assumedly—know who won the races for governor/lieutenant governor, the State legislature and other state offices, as well as the U.S. Senate and House seats. Some people will be happy, some will be sad, some will be angry, bewildered, or already calling for recounts or shouting accusations of fraud. If that’s what you see and hear when reading this, it’s not that I can predict the future. Those things just tend to be true in the aftermath of every recent election. 

