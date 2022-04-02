When I was a kid, I used to play World War 3 all the time. It was constantly breaking out in my bedroom. The air war was fought with my aluminum die cast airplanes that I purchased from Walmart at $0.99 each. The ground war was fought with my plastic army men. And they mostly survived my childhood well enough that my son inherited all of these.
The war was always every country against America. I have no idea why the country Chad and every other small African country declared war on us, but they were always picking fights with America, and we had to defend ourselves… in my bedroom. My fighter planes were uniquely capable of sinking the entire Naval Fleet of Chad every single time!
Now, 30ish years later, we live in days where people openly speculate if World War 3 has begun. I’m hoping that the history books refer to the present conflict as the Russo-Ukrainian War and not World War 3, but much history has yet to be written and the outcome of this war is not yet known. In the meantime, we live in uncertainty.
Paul, one of the preachers of the Bible, spoke of how we should respond to this while addressing the Athenians of ancient Greece. He said “From one man [God] made all the nations that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands. God did this so that they would seek him and perhaps reach out for him and find him, though he is not far from any one of us.”
It reassures me to know that God intentionally placed us here on this earth now facing all the present challenges of our day. These very challenges that we confront (and we presently have no shortages of challenges!) are intended to incite us into seeking the Creator of the universe and the Author of life. He has much to say about our present difficulties.
So, we should seek him for solutions to the problems that we face and the challenges which confront our world. He is reachable for he is not far from any one of us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.