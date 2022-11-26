This time of year, as summer and fall projects wrap up and my household transition to winter is largely complete, I find it easy to be sentimental and thankful in life. This year is a little different though. As I’ve watched the Russo-Ukrainian War unfold over the last nine months, I’ve begun grasping the fragile nature of modern life. Things like windows, bridges, electricity and running water seem so stable and reliable that I’ve taken them for granted. But this year as I watch Ukrainians suffer ruin, loss, and deprivation, I realize how much more I must be thankful for.
For instance, as cold weather sets in, I’m thankful that I have three reliable sources of heat for my home that have not been compromised by war.
I’m thankful that when I hear the sirens in town, I don’t have to run to the nearest air raid shelter.
I’m thankful that armored personal carriers and tanks have not been driving over trees, fire hydrants, light posts, and parked cars in my neighborhood.
I’m thankful that missiles and artillery shells have not been raining down from the sky sporadically causing death and destruction with little to no warning.
I’m thankful that the glass in the windows of my house, my church and my children’s schools has not been blown out by the blast of a near miss.
I’m thankful that none of the hundreds of bridges in St. Croix County have been blown up to stop the forward progress of an advancing army.
I’m thankful that I have not had to flee my country or my home to move my wife and children out of harm’s way.
I’m thankful that none of my relatives live in occupied territory.
I’m thankful that a candlelit dinner is a special treat in my household and not a result of the national electric grid being systematically destroyed by a foreign power.
As we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, let us pause and remember that if our windows hold back the winter winds, if our rivers have paved bridges above them, if our lights come on with the flick of a switch… let us remember that these are not trivial matters to take for granted.
And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. Colossians 3:15 ESV
