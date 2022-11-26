This time of year, as summer and fall projects wrap up and my household transition to winter is largely complete, I find it easy to be sentimental and thankful in life.  This year is a little different though.  As I’ve watched the Russo-Ukrainian War unfold over the last nine months, I’ve begun grasping the fragile nature of modern life.  Things like windows, bridges, electricity and running water seem so stable and reliable that I’ve taken them for granted.  But this year as I watch Ukrainians suffer ruin, loss, and deprivation, I realize how much more I must be thankful for.

For instance, as cold weather sets in, I’m thankful that I have three reliable sources of heat for my home that have not been compromised by war.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.