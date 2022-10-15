My father loved aircraft. He made models of them, he watched documentaries of aircraft, read books about them, and watched them at airshows. There was rarely an airshow nearby that we didn’t make some effort to attend.
Our favorite planes were the painstakingly restored World War II aircraft, affectionately referred to as “Warbirds”. While I was a kid, we regularly schemed about going to the greatest airshow of them all, the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, and thankfully we finally made it a reality just a couple years before he passed away.
My father’s love of aircraft began at a young age. He grew up on a farm in southeast Iowa that happened to be a regular destination for B-52 bomber training flights. They passed over the farm so low that he could read the name of the pilot written on the side of the aircraft in relatively small print.
One day he was determined to fly himself. Of course, he didn’t have a B-52 at his disposal so he made do with what he had on hand: a 1x12 board, bailing wire and his bicycle. He wired the board in front of the handlebars of his bike to serve as wings and figured he could use his legs for propulsion. He hadn’t taken any classes on structural integrity or aerodynamics but if he could just get going fast enough, he just might…
He determined that the hill on the north side of the farm would help him attain enough airspeed, so he wheeled his bike across the fields. Once at the top of the hill he hopped on his bike and pedaled furiously down the dirt track. He was just getting up to a decent speed going down the hill when his design suffered a catastrophic failure. His wiring job failed to hold his wings in place and the wind whipped the 1x12 over the handlebars right into his face. It knocked him right off the back of his bike.
The real-world test of his aircraft design revealed his flawed ideas and incorrect assumptions about flight, and he ended up with a bloody nose. In much the same way, when we face challenges and tests in this life the falsehoods, we believe will cause us to crash. Only when we build our life in accordance with words of Jesus will we be able to soar.
Jesus once said, “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock. And the rain fell, and the floods came, and the winds blew and beat on that house, but it did not fall, because it had been founded on the rock.” Matthew 7:24-25 ESV
Next time you find yourself knocked down with a bloody nose in life instead of taking flight, consider whether you have been following Jesus’s words or your own ideas.
