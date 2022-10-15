My father loved aircraft.  He made models of them, he watched documentaries of aircraft, read books about them, and watched them at airshows.  There was rarely an airshow nearby that we didn’t make some effort to attend.

Our favorite planes were the painstakingly restored World War II aircraft, affectionately referred to as “Warbirds”.  While I was a kid, we regularly schemed about going to the greatest airshow of them all, the EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh, and thankfully we finally made it a reality just a couple years before he passed away.

