This past week I was in Iowa for my dad’s 70th birthday. We were going to Hy-Vee to get some stuff for the party when I saw something I hadn’t ever seen in Cedar Falls in previous trips. There was a man with a sign asking for food. As we drove by I heard a fellow motorist yell at him to get a job you bum!
It got me to thinking about what the Christian faith teaches us about how we need to think about each other. Christ commanded us to love one another. He actually said this was one of the two of the core commands for our lives (Matthew 22:36-40). How have we been doing on that?
If we look at the headlines and explore our own feelings I think we can see as a world and as individuals we are not on a good path. However, it doesn’t have to stay this way. Each day we are given a choice on how we respond to stuff. We can choose to see each other as the enemy, as the competitor or we can see each other as a brother or sister. The choice is ours.
As we pulled into the parking lot I saw another car pull up to the man and stop. An elderly lady came out with a big sack of groceries for the man. Did he deserve it? I don’t know. But what I do know is that woman showed the kind of love that Christ asks each one of us to show each other. Just think what would happen to our lives if we got this same kind of love from other people? More importantly how would other people’s lives change if we started showing them this type of love. How will you show love this week to your brother and or sister in Christ? How can you choice love?
