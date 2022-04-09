Why was Jesus Christ, the Son of God, born into this world?
Many Biblical reasons could be given such as his fulfilling the law and to present himself as the King of Israel. However, one reason stands above all the rest as given in the Gospel of Luke where Jesus said, “For the Son of man is come to seek and to save that which was lost” (Luke 19:10). All people apart from God are spiritually lost. Unless they come in faith to the Lord Jesus Christ in personal faith, they will be lost for all eternity.
They will suffer the consequences of rejecting the Savior and will suffer the judgment of God for all eternity. To many, this may seem like a harsh and unlikely truth and so they reject it, or they try to appease God on their own terms which no one can ever do. Thankfully, God sent his Son to be the payment for our sins. “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16. Yes, God made a way so that we don’t have to suffer eternal consequences of our sins. In the giving of His Son, God is seeking to save those who are lost! Since all are lost until they come to Christ for forgiveness, all are invited to partake of the salvation He offers in His Son!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.