The Olympics are very popular in my household. Only Women’s World Cup is more closely followed. The Olympics are the pinnacle of athletic competition in many sports which probably explains why my most competitive children are also the most enthralled. This year that meant our summer vacation was pushed forward a few weeks to ensure that we would be home in time to watch the broadcast.
Occasionally their competitive spirit seeps into odd corners of life… like the Sandcastle Contest at Family Camp this summer. The mere mention of the sandcastle contest sparked immediate speculation on how well our family would place.
Sandcastles have been a really big deal among George children this year. New sandcastle toys were given to them in the spring. Then, summer vacation began with children creating blueprints for a massive sand fortress in our sandbox, which was then methodically constructed over a period of weeks. Vacation on the beach was also full of sandcastles which were under relentless assault from the rising tide. And last week finally brought the Sandcastle Contest.
My kids actually packed their own favorite sandcastle molds from our sandbox to make sure we had good options to work with. Then the morning before the contest, two of my children were recruited to form a team with a couple of their new friends. Cries of “Traitors!” rose from the remaining George children and much fretting began.
“I don’t think we’re going to win.”
“They are going to beat us.”
“We’ll never be able to beat them now.”
Fortunately, I was able to convince them of my allegiance to their cause without swearing a blood oath. And then, in spite of the setback, no less than 6 designs were put to paper in the morning before the contest. After presenting all six plans to me in detail and listening to my design critiques, the remaining children agreed on which design had the best chances and then the contest began!
I began digging the moat while my most competitive daughter mixed sand and water to the perfect consistency for castle molds. Towers were cast, walls produced, gates and a drawbridge came together and then… competitive curiosity struck. How well were the other Georges doing…?
My daughter came back from her reconnaissance very distraught. They were totally going to beat us! But rather than let her sulk, I immediately responded to her.
“Have you not been having fun? Name another day this summer that I’ve spent an hour building a sandcastle with you? We’ll do our best and leave it at that.”
“Oh yeah,” she smiled as her competitive nature was blunted by my perspective. Some endeavors in life need not result in a gold medal to have value.
Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart, as working for the Lord, not for human masters. Colossians 3:23 (NIV)
