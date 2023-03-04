Last week’s winter storm disrupted a lot of things. If you had to drive any distance to get to work, it was a frightening and challenging experience! If you have young kids, as I do, you had to figure out childcare when they couldn’t go to school or daycare. If you were ready to start the season of Lent by going to an Ash Wednesday service, chances are that ended up looking very different, if it wasn’t cancelled outright. Sudden, big disruptions like that can really throw us on our heels and leave us wondering how to cope.
It just so happens, though, that the prescribed readings (the “lectionary” in church speak) for Ash Wednesday had a helpful bit of advice for just that. The Old Testament reading was from Joel, a minor prophet who wrote just after the Jews had experienced a whole host of disruptions—the destruction of the Temple, exile from their homeland, seventy years in Babylon, and now a return to the Promised Land, but with a famine looming over them. Joel spoke words of hope to a people who were very, very worried by the disruptions all around them. And do you know what he told them?
“Return to the Lord your God, for He is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love.”
In fact, that seems to be a theme throughout the Bible, doesn’t it? Whenever people in scripture find themselves discombobulated by the ways the world throws them off-kilter, prophets remind them that God is the steady rock they can always return to, that will give them shelter and go with them into the difficult situations. It doesn’t matter what the situation is—if we return to the Lord our God, we’ll find that God is always ready and willing to be our shelter, our rock, our protector. Does that mean things like winter storms and other disruptions won’t happen to us anymore? Not really. But it does mean that God will be present with us in it. God will accompany us, provide us comfort, give us guidance, and never leave our side.
If you’re not used to taking on a Lenten discipline, it’s a good place to start to “return to the Lord your God.” And just because Ash Wednesday was last week doesn’t mean you missed the chance to start! The disciplines of fasting (giving up something that distracts you from loving God and neighbor), almsgiving (being generous with those who are in need), and prayer (spending time talking with God) are a great way to focus your energies on returning to God when the world gets confusing and disruptive. What would that look like for you?
