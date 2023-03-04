Last week’s winter storm disrupted a lot of things. If you had to drive any distance to get to work, it was a frightening and challenging experience! If you have young kids, as I do, you had to figure out childcare when they couldn’t go to school or daycare. If you were ready to start the season of Lent by going to an Ash Wednesday service, chances are that ended up looking very different, if it wasn’t cancelled outright. Sudden, big disruptions like that can really throw us on our heels and leave us wondering how to cope.

It just so happens, though, that the prescribed readings (the “lectionary” in church speak) for Ash Wednesday had a helpful bit of advice for just that. The Old Testament reading was from Joel, a minor prophet who wrote just after the Jews had experienced a whole host of disruptions—the destruction of the Temple, exile from their homeland, seventy years in Babylon, and now a return to the Promised Land, but with a famine looming over them. Joel spoke words of hope to a people who were very, very worried by the disruptions all around them. And do you know what he told them?

