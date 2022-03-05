“Connections” Psalm 133:1-2 “How very good and pleasant it is when kindred live together in unity! It is like the precious oil on the head, running down upon the beard, on the beard of Aaron, running down over the collar of his robes.”
I can’t remember the last time I lost track of time when with old acquaintances. Friday, Feb. 25, I went to Woodville with hopes to connect with a colleague and friend. I entered the Smoke House and saw a gathering of people I once shared many evenings and outings working with Troop 110. We greeted each other as if we were experiencing a resurrection, which in some ways it was! I don’t think we had been in mutual company for over 15 years! We spent time sharing our joys and sorrows in our families. We were updated each on careers and adventures. We marveled at the way we had weathered the changes of our lives. We connected and it was wonderful! I felt obligated to purchase some products because I had just been entertained for over an hour and it was good entertainment! It was healing, refreshing! All this, in the aisles of a meat market on a February day and the samples were nourishing!
As I prepared to leave the reunions continued, another a woman who was in high school with my daughters came in the store. I shared news of my kids and she of her growing family. Her parents were outside, so I got a chance to greet them and hear updates on the adventures in their lives as well as the rest of their family. An added blessing to my day.
Returning to Baldwin and a “quick” stop at Gregerson’s, I found another Scout parent and got more news of a former scout and their family. Again, a reconnecting refreshing renewal of former friendships while making a $4 purchase. A glorious day.
This is a kind of therapy we need in our world today… resurrections and renewals of relationships!
A group of individuals from surrounding communities are working to start creating ‘connections’ as a way for people – long time citizens as well as new commers – to meet, share experiences and resurrect relationships. The focus will be to find opportunities to gather, opportunities as varied as our interests. The hope is that “kindred” will gather over mutual interests and be blessed by being able to find ways to relate to others.
We have lost much of our ability to connect, yet we were created to connect with others. We must rebuild this social networking. As a matter of fact, I believe we will live a miserable existence if we don’t. Make unplanned trips to market or gathering places in our communities. You just might find yourself reconnected, resurrected, renewed!
