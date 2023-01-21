Iam not the biggest fan of new year’s resolutions. They always start out with excitement and positivity, but far too quickly I become burdened by this list I have created. And then, because I’ve supposedly fallen behind, that little voice of shame creeps in. Maybe you struggle with a similar problem?
With each passing year and this collective inability to resolve perceived inefficiencies and imperfections, I think it begs the question of why we always must resolve to do more or be more?
Why more is somehow better?
So often, these attitudes bleed into our sense of identity; staining our relationships with ourselves, organizations, and institutions we are a part of, the wider world, and maybe even with God too. This idol of always believing we must do more leaves us weary and estranged; consumed by that ugly shame monster.
Instead of resolutions, I much prefer ways to find renewal moving forward into 2023. Renewal can be found in adding a practice, possibly by simply reviving an ongoing one, or even by doing less and choosing rest! That’s a radical concept I’ve learned in the last couple years.
Specifically in a Christian sense, the beauty of renewal is how Holy Spirit does this work fully on our behalf. We cannot renew ourselves by our own accord because it is the humility to accept this inability that opens the gate to receive this peace and sense of righteousness we seek. To let something new in, we likely need to let go of something else. Or, if we desire to have hope and joy resurrected, some of our idols do indeed have to die. Not to sound too melodramatic, but renewal does not come easy, and believing in it is even harder!
A classical pastoral answer to find renewal would be to commit to prayer, study, or attend worship. But the opposite may very well be true for you, dear reader. That’s the tension of resolution and renewal. Resolving is about stepping up, while renewal is about stepping back. In a relentless world of “more” we highly prioritize the former over the latter, much to our own detriment. I believe you know what you need, and I believe God knows what you need, because that very Spirit is alive in you. It is present well beyond the walls of our churches and more expansive than the words on the page. So, as you discern what that renewal is for you, here are some prayerful words from those pages and from me:
“Be still and know that I am God.” (Psalm 46:10)
May you find renewed blessings, peace, and hope in the year to come and all it brings.
