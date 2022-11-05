One of the toxic myths of our culture is this notion of pulling ourselves by our bootstraps. Doing a little research on the internet, shows that this quote came around during the late 1880s from a physics textbook question. The question simply asked, “why couldn’t a person lift themselves by their boot strap?” It was to show that it was impossible. From this question there was a subtle morphing over time of this statement to describe how we, by ourselves, could move up the social ladder despite it being hard.
The reason I think this statement is toxic is because it is untrue. Whether we like to admit it or not, we are tied to each other. We need each other so that we can progress and live our best lives. Nobody can make it through this life on their own. When Jesus was asked what the most important law was to follow, he said love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind and soul as well as love your neighbor as yourself. Jesus reminds us that we don’t do this life by ourselves.
So why then do we try to do stuff on our own? It is easier in some sense not journeying with other people because you don’t have to agree with somebody else. I think most people don’t like conflict and working with somebody else no matter who they are will eventually lead to some type of conflict. We also don’t have to worry about caring for somebody else but ourselves.
I think this is where many of us in society land now, it is all about me and my journey. We are so much into competition that we miss out on the rewards of cooperation. Yes, it is harder to journey with somebody else, but I would argue we are richer for it. We might have conflict, but conflict also helps us to better understand our own viewpoints and at times can make us see the larger world in exciting new ways. Walking through life with others also helps us to realize that this world is not so lonely of a place. That, people care about us and that our lives matter.
This week, I want you to leave your bootstraps alone and instead I want you to reach out to others. Life is about working together to help each other out to find meaning and purpose. This is the message that Jesus has for us. When we reach out to God and our neighbor our life is enriched and we begin to become the people we need to be and what this world desperately needs. What is your first step today, to reach outside of yourself and experience what community can feel like?
