One of the toxic myths of our culture is this notion of pulling ourselves by our bootstraps.  Doing a little research on the internet, shows that this quote came around during the late 1880s from a physics textbook question.  The question simply asked, “why couldn’t a person lift themselves by their boot strap?”  It was to show that it was impossible.  From this question there was a subtle morphing over time of this statement to describe how we, by ourselves, could move up the social ladder despite it being hard. 

The reason I think this statement is toxic is because it is untrue.  Whether we like to admit it or not, we are tied to each other.  We need each other so that we can progress and live our best lives.  Nobody can make it through this life on their own.  When Jesus was asked what the most important law was to follow, he said love the Lord your God with all your heart, mind and soul as well as love your neighbor as yourself.  Jesus reminds us that we don’t do this life by ourselves.

